Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb "confident" for Dakar after first desert testing

shares
comments
Loeb "confident" for Dakar after first desert testing
By:

Sebastien Loeb believes the Bahrain Raid Xtreme squad "will do something quite good" in January's Dakar Rally following his first desert test in the team's Prodrive-built car.

Nine-time World Rally champion Loeb will make his return to the Dakar after a year out in next year's running on the off-road classic, which begins on January 3 in Saudi Arabia.

Read Also:

The Frenchman along with 2014 Dakar winner Nani Roma conducted 15 days of testing in the Middle East, where they completed 3,800km without major problems.

"The car is very compact, so that makes it quite agile, nice to drive, more difficult to make some mechanic [changes] because everything is really compact, but we need a strong car that does not break and we are working on it," Loeb told Motorsport.com.

"I'm quite confident we will do something quite good. For sure we had some problems, but that's normal. We could break the gearbox, the engine, different things, but it didn't happen.

"There were some transmission stuff or things like this that got broken sometimes, but it's always the same. I'm quite confident that in the next test in December, we will have all the package for Dakar and it will work.

"The first year we know it is always complicated. I think nobody came to Dakar first year and won, but we are working hard and at the moment it's not so bad."

Sebastien Loeb, Nani Roma, BRX

Sebastien Loeb, Nani Roma, BRX

Photo by: Prodrive

This was the first major test for Prodrive's BRX T1 machine that features a bespoke 3.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and which completed a shakedown in the UK last month.

Loeb contested the Dakar as a factory Peugeot driver between 2016-18, securing a best finish of second during that three-year stint, before entering the rally as a privateer in 2019 following the French manufacturer's withdrawal from the rally raid.

"We are very happy with how these days are going," Roma told Motorsport.com. "This hard work is what we are dealing with now. It is not an easy job, but it is part of every project. I am sure that for the future it will bear fruit because every kilometre you are in the car you learn things.

"It's time to invest time and learn as much as you can from a new car like this. Everyone is super motivated and the more hours [you put in], the better everything will come out."

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Previous article

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Sébastien Loeb
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending Today

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Latest news

Loeb "confident" for Dakar after first desert testing
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb "confident" for Dakar after first desert testing

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton has put car vs driver debate to rest - Lowe

2h
2
IndyCar

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

3
Formula 1

Sainz: F1 test cutback will make Ferrari switch “very difficult”

1h
4
Dakar

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Latest news

Loeb "confident" for Dakar after first desert testing
DAKR

Loeb "confident" for Dakar after first desert testing

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years
DAKR

Dakar 2021 participation the lowest in 25 years

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar
DAKR

Loeb, Roma complete first BRX test ahead of Dakar

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021
DAKR

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021

Loeb joins Prodrive-run Bahrain team for Dakar return
DAKR

Loeb joins Prodrive-run Bahrain team for Dakar return

Latest videos

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally 01:20
Dakar
Aug 6, 2020

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally

Dakar: Classic 03:38
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar: Classic

Dakar 2021: Presentation 26:27
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar 2021: Presentation

Dakar 2021: Map reveal 01:05
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar 2021: Map reveal

Dakar 2021: Teaser 01:37
Dakar
Jun 11, 2020

Dakar 2021: Teaser

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.