Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

KTM boosted as Dakar revises stage results

shares
comments
KTM boosted as Dakar revises stage results
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 2:26 PM

Results in the bike category of Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally were altered due to a technical problem with the GPS system, with KTM duo Matthias Walkner and Toby Price the two biggest name to benefit from the decision.

The decision means the last 38 kilometres don't count and the stage ends at checkpoint #53, at the 389km mark.

There was confusion at the end of the stage for riders such as Price and Xavier De Soultrait as the duo got lost, which cost them a significant amount of time.

As Price explained, his problem stemmed from GPS showing a checkpoint in a wrong position.

"Right at the end there is a WPC [Control Waypoint, to which no directions are supplied by GPS] that was... it’s in the roadbook but not in the correct place," Price said. "So I spent a lot of time trying to find this and lost a lot of time there.

"Finally found it. But the WPC is not meant to have an open arrow [on the GPS]. And the arrow opened for it, and it was sitting basically on the top of a rocky mountain ridge. So I thought there might have been a road on the back side of it.

"So I tried to climb up and over and get to the other side and yeah, just a bit of chaos and carnage."

Ricky Brabec still won the stage from Jose Ignacio Cornejo but by only 5m56s instead of his original 9m39s gap.

Joan Barreda dropped from third to sixth but Kevin Benavides still completed an all-Honda top three on the day.

Meanwhile, Walkner and Price have moved up to fourth and fifth, as more than half of their original deficit was erased.

In the overall order, Brabec leads Kevin Benavides by 4m43s, with Walkner up to third followed by two more Hondas in Barreda and Cornejo.

Amended standings after Stage 3 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1

United States Ricky Brabec

 Honda 10h39m04s
2

Argentina Kevin Benavides

 Honda 4m43s
3

Austria Matthias Walkner

 KTM 6m02s
4

Spain Joan Barreda

 Honda 11m02s
5 Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 11m19s
6

Australia Toby Price

 KTM 11m58s
7

Argentina Luciano Benavides

 KTM 14m20s
8

Chile Pablo Quintanilla

 Husqvarna 15m40s
9 United Kingdom Sam Sunderland KTM 17m10s
10 France Xavier de Soultrait Yamaha 19m55s
Next article
Brabec wants Dakar's new 'blind' stages to become the norm

Previous article

Brabec wants Dakar's new 'blind' stages to become the norm
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 3: Neom - Neom
Drivers Matthias Walkner , Toby Price , Ricky Brabec
Author David Gruz

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 4: Neom - Al-`Ula Starts in
12 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
48 Seconds

Trending

1
Supercars

Bathurst winner battling devastating fires

2
Formula 1

Why F1 might suddenly face an urgent engine-supply crisis

51m
3
Formula 1

Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2023

4
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 1: Price beats Brabec in bikes opener

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Day 3 highlights 05:05
Dakar
7m

Dakar 2020: Day 3 highlights

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 02:14
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Cars and SSV 03:23
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Cars and SSV

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Trucks 01:46
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 2 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Mishal Alghuneim 02:13
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Mishal Alghuneim

Latest news

KTM boosted as Dakar revises stage results
DAKR

KTM boosted as Dakar revises stage results

Brabec wants Dakar's new 'blind' stages to become the norm
DAKR

Brabec wants Dakar's new 'blind' stages to become the norm

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Sainz takes the lead
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Sainz takes the lead

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Brabec flies on dismal day for KTM
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 3: Brabec flies on dismal day for KTM

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort
DAKR

Price joins Aussie fire relief effort

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.