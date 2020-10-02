Top events
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021
By:

The X-raid Mini team has retained Carlos Sainz and Stephane Peterhansel for the 2021 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

This will mark the duo’s third consecutive outing in Dakar for Mini, both having joined the marque in 2019 following Peugeot’s withdrawal from the rally raid as factory entrant.

Sainz and Peterhansel will drive X-raid’s two Mini JCW Buggies, with the line-up for its additional 4x4 entries yet to be announced.

Sainz won the 42nd edition of Dakar earlier this January, scoring Mini’s first victory in the marathon since its four successive triumphs between 2012 and ‘15. 

“I am looking forward to competing again together with X-raid at the upcoming Dakar. Of course I will try to defend my victory of 2020,” said Sainz.

“Now that some time has passed, I must say that this is one of my victories of which I am very proud. The upcoming Dakar will certainly be another great event – after this year’s experience – probably even better. 

“Concerning the MINI JCW Buggy, despite the difficult time we were able to find some areas that we could improve on. The team has done a great job and I think we have become even better.”

“I am looking forward to being part of the X-raid team again at the upcoming Dakar. I couldn’t win the last Dakar, but I still have good memories of it: The team spirit was great and the Buggy was also very good to drive,” said Peterhansel.

“I was really happy about my third place. My motivation is still there – maybe even more so as I know that the Buggy will be even better. 

“I have a new co-pilot sitting next to me and I think Edouard has a lot of potential that he can certainly exploit to the fullesr at the Dakar. 

“I am also very much looking forward to Saudi Arabia – the landscape there is simply incredible.”

X-raid said it has managed to make upgrades to its Mini Buggy in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting its plans, and both Sainz and Peterhansel were able to test the new parts in August.

X-raid will field its two factory drivers in the Andalucia Rally this month as the team steps up its preparation for the 2021 Dakar event.

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Carlos Sainz , Stéphane Peterhansel
Teams X-Raid Team
Author Rachit Thukral

