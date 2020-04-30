Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Analysis

The timing of Audi’s DTM exit decision explained

shares
comments
The timing of Audi’s DTM exit decision explained
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Apr 30, 2020, 12:43 PM

Audi’s departure from the DTM had been coming for a couple of months, but few had expected the German manufacturer to pull the plug on its long-standing programme even before the start of the 2020 season.

The DTM had been on shaky ground ever since Mercedes exited the series at the end of 2018, marking an end to the iconic rivalry between Germany's 'big three' auto makers.

A frantic effort from ITR ensured a replacement in Aston Martin was found in record time, but that turned out to be false dawn as Aston’s licensee R-Motorsport was forced to pack its bags after just one uncompetitive season.

Before the impact of R-Motorsport’s exit, announced in late January, could be assessed, rumours started to circulate about Audi’s future in the series. 

It emerged that Audi was reviewing its involvement in motorsport, with the consensus that one of its factory programmes would have to be canned to save costs.

With a straight choice between Formula E and the DTM, the former series was always going to emerge triumphant, even though the DTM had outlined plans to go hybrid and increase its presence in Japan, an important market for Audi.

Indeed, earlier this week, Audi announced that it would focus its entire factory efforts on Formula E, effectively bringing an end to a two-decade presence in the DTM.

The background to that decision lies in the group-wide policy of parent compant Volkswagen introduced last year, which involved scrapping all combustion-engined motorsport programmes and focussing exclusively on electric racing and customer sport - the latter being capable of turning a profit and hence being self-sustaining.

Perhaps an exception could have been made for DTM, being a category that caters to Audi’s home market Germany. Take the example of Nissan, which has virtually turned its back on all forms of international motorsport outside Formula E, but has continued to support its factory programme in SUPER GT.

 

Mattias Ekström, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi A5 DTM

Mattias Ekström, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi A5 DTM

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Ultimately, Audi’s decision was going to depend on an internal restructuring, at the heart of which was the appointment of a new CEO.

On April 1, Markus Duesmann took over as the Chairman of the Board of the Management from Bram Schot, making the switch after a long career at BMW.

Duesmann arrived at Audi with extensive experience in motorsport, having held leading roles at engine departments of both the McLaren-Mercedes and BMW Sauber Formula 1 teams.

And although this had made some team bosses hopeful that he would extend Audi’s tenure in the DTM, it was also widely known that he is a strong supporter of Formula E.

“They waited until Duesmann was there before making the DTM decision,” Phoenix Racing team boss Ersnt Moser told Motorsport.com. “That was also our ray of hope because Duesmann was also a DTM supporter at BMW.

“So we hoped a little bit that the decision might still tip over into the other corner. But unfortunately that didn't happen."

Team Rosberg boss Kimmo Liimatainen added in an interview with Motorsport.com: "I was already hoping that the decision in favour of the DTM would be made.

"But you've got to remain a realist somewhere. I thought it was 50-50. Now, unfortunately, it's gone in a different direction for us."

Audi was unlikely to make a call on its DTM future within a month of Duesmann’s appointment, with Moser saying he didn’t expect a decision until at least the summer.

But the coronavirus pandemic has not only severely affected the sale of Audi’s cars, but has also halted the DTM season, with the new season not beginning until July at the earliest.

This likely played a role in Audi fast tracking its decision and announcing its exit even before its cars turned a wheel in an official run this year.

On Monday, Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass informed all its teams and six-factory contracted drivers of its decision to quit the DTM at 3:30pm local time via a video conference. 

A short press release was issued shortly afterwards at 5:05pm, announcing Audi will 'realign its commitment in motorsport.' 

"Personally, I had expected it to come only in summer or late summer," said Moser. "Corona certainly didn't help either. A lot is coming together at the moment"

"I think that without Corona we could have shown for a year how attractive the DTM can be.”

An early exit, however, could prove to be the saving grace for Audi’s factory teams in the DTM, giving them enough time to plan their next course of action.

The extra time could also prove critical for the DTM itself, which is now forced into a rethink to ensure its continued survival.

"This marks the end of 20 years of Phoenix in the DTM," said Moser. "That is very sad. Of course the employees are nervous about the future, which is something you have to understand, but the way Audi communicated this was very correct.

“We still have enough time now to hold talks with new business partners for 2021."

Audi Sport liveries for 2020 DTM season

Audi Sport liveries for 2020 DTM season

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

Related video

Next article
Audi's DTM exit "worst-case scenario" for Rast

Previous article

Audi's DTM exit "worst-case scenario" for Rast
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

DTM Next session

Norisring

Norisring

10 Jul - 12 Jul

Trending

1
Esports

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack

2
Formula 1

Why F1's 'gin palaces' might escape coronavirus cutbacks

1h
3
DTM

The timing of Audi’s DTM exit decision explained

16m
4
MotoGP

MotoGP reveals reduced team sizes for 2020 races

5
Esports

Solberg joins Virtual GP field as Norris, Sainz drop out

3h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

The timing of Audi’s DTM exit decision explained
DTM

The timing of Audi’s DTM exit decision explained

Audi's DTM exit "worst-case scenario" for Rast
DTM

Audi's DTM exit "worst-case scenario" for Rast

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit
DTM

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race
SGT

Super GT, DTM unlikely to hold 2020 Dream Race

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020
DTM

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.