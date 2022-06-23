DTM Electric targets 2024 start date, operational prototype in 2023

After a demonstration car appeared in the 2020 Hockenheim finale, DTM revealed at the Norisring last year a model of its 1000bhp concept which will form the basis of the one-make championship.

Resl told Motorsport.com at Imola that this "is already very close to the prototype [in] development".

He explained that ITR is close to finalising specifications to begin build of the prototype ready for testing next year.

"At least for the prototype in 2023 we should be safe," he said.

"2024 is the planned target, but with electronic stuff at the moment you're looking for 48 weeks of delivery time, so it depends how many teams we have and how many cars we really can do from a procurement aspect."

However, ITR is open to a 2025 start that would allow manufacturers currently without electric GT offerings to develop products first, with Resl stressing that "we don't want to be rushed into something".

"We have seen everything from, 'Hey guys, bring this quicker and we're on' to, 'We don't actually have a car to promote the activity'," he said.

"If we come in 2025, more manufacturers will have an actual product they want to see, but 2024 would give them a head-start so they can already showcase a car that doesn't exist [yet]."

Asked how important the success of DTM Electric is to ITR, Resl said: "It's a natural thing so we would love to introduce a product that will work on the market.

"The luxury with DTM is we have the combustion programme to give the choice to add something, rather than making a decision of how we have to go.

"We are totally flexible because we have the platform and on the platform we can do different things.

DTM electric car Photo by: DTM

"On one hand, if you make DTM fossil-free in terms of the fuel, and you add DTM Electric, is it crucial that both work? Absolutely.

"And there's no reason to believe that DTM Electric can't be successful with how we want to tackle it."

ITR is also seeking private outfits and Resl stated he "would love to see an Uber team" in addition to manufacturer entries.

Amid the rise in the cost-effective LMDh platform, which allows manufacturers to use their own styling cues and combustion engines on a spec LMP2 chassis and mated to a common hybrid unit, Resl said ITR would "give freedom in some areas that are relevant for the OEMs".

But he confirmed that the car "will basically have the same signature" for the initial three-year homologation period before it could "then open up more".

Resl added that DTM Electric will not utilise "artificial gimmicks" and is set to closely resemble the current DTM weekend format of qualifying setting the grid for sprint races.

"There's everything possible from two sprint races with charging in-between, or a longer sprint race with no charging," he said.