Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

shares
comments
Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
By:

Mattias Ekstrom is “worried” and “scared” that the DTM will get flooded with pay drivers when the series moves to GT3 regulations in 2021.

The DTM will undergo a major transformation this year when high-downforce Class One cars are dropped in favour of comparatively slower and easier-to-drive GT3 machines.

This change will also mark the end of manufacturer participation in the DTM, one of the series’ hallmarks, with privateer teams now required to raise their own budgets.

The DTM has always been known for attracting top talent, with drivers coming from other championships such as Formula 1 mixing with newcomers from the now-defunct European F3 series to form one of the most competitive grids in any championship. 

This was largely made possible by heavy involvement of German manufacturers, who were known to be spending tens of millions of dollars every year in their home series, but an increasing appetite for electric racing in recent years has prompted them to look at other categories and turn DTM into a privateer-led series.

Read Also:

Two-time DTM champion and long-time Audi driver Ekstrom fears the DTM’s image as a destination for leading drivers will change quickly in its GT3 era as independent teams will likely favour those who bring a budget along with them.

“I think DTM will always try to position themselves as a championship with the best of the best driving,” Ekstrom told Motorsport.com last year. “And most of the time the best of the best are also having a higher demand in terms of financial requests and so on. 

“For me not having manufacturers or manufacturer support, it will be very difficult to be attractive for drivers and teams who are on a professional level and don’t finance themselves with gentleman drivers.

“If DTM would start becoming a platform with gentleman drivers or pay drivers will come, I think it would be very fast changing the image of the series from being the place where best of the best drivers are driving to where one those who can find a budget can drive, and that is one thing I’m worried and I’m also scared about that will end up that way.”

Ekstrom first joined the DTM a year after it was revived in 2001 and stayed in the category for 18 seasons, spending his entire tenure with factory Audi squad Abt.

The Swedish driver blasted the DTM for its “too low entertainment value” last year following Audi’s dominant start to the season.

Ekstrom retired from the DTM at a time it featured a healthy three-way rivalry between Audi, BMW and Mercedes, but he feels the manufacturer were overspending on building cars when their high budgets could have been spent on improving the show instead.

“I always felt for many years they would spend a lot of money on very expensive engineering,” Ekstrom said. “I won’t say it was wasted money, but it felt like the money that was invested in extreme technical development was just overpricing the product versus having a product that might have been a bit cheaper.

"You could have spent money to do more races, instead of doing fewer races and then overpricing the engineering. 

“I’m still convinced the way money was spent in the past wasn’t made in the optimum way, and I hope that now in the future they realise that more races is going to help the fans to get racing more continuity and to watch more races.”

Related video

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing

Previous article

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Mattias Ekström
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results
Supercars Supercars / Race report

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Monaco's craziest ever Formula 1 tech ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Monaco's craziest ever Formula 1 tech ideas

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Al-Attiyah closes gap to Peterhansel
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Al-Attiyah closes gap to Peterhansel

Latest news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing
DTM DTM / Breaking news

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry

Auer: BMW could have erased Audi DTM deficit in 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Auer: BMW could have erased Audi DTM deficit in 2021

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

10h
2
Formula 1

F1 set to revert to 2pm start times from 2021

1h
3
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

4
Formula 1

F1 2021 car changes bigger than expected - Renault

5
WEC

Porsche: Audi's LMDh ambitions won't affect our own plans

Latest news

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM
DTM

Ekstrom "worried" pay drivers could flood GT3-based DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing
DTM

F1 exile Albon to compete in DTM with Red Bull backing

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry
DAKR

Audi could use DTM engine in its 'electric' Dakar entry

Auer: BMW could have erased Audi DTM deficit in 2021
DTM

Auer: BMW could have erased Audi DTM deficit in 2021

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"
DTM

Berger: Rast has "all elements of a perfect driver"

Latest videos

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.