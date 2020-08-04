Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Spa / Breaking news

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable

shares
comments
Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable
By:
Aug 4, 2020, 2:44 PM

BMW driver Timo Glock says he can’t explain how his pace dropped by three seconds for a short period of time in the second of the two DTM races at Spa-Francorchamps.

After an encouraging drive to eighth in the first race of the Spa weekend, Glock endured a nightmare Race 2 as he struggled with heavy tyre degradation in his Team RMG-run M4 DTM.

The ex-Formula 1 driver had started seventh on the grid, the third highest among the factory BMW fleet, but he rapidly dropped outside the top 10 rapidly in the closing stages of his first stint.

After completing his mandatory pitstop on lap 14, Glock began losing as much as three seconds a lap to the frontrunners, before his pace inexplicably returned to normal.

Glock, who eventually finished 13th and the last of the six factory BMW drivers, said he remains perplexed by his sudden drop in speed and a general inability to manage tyre wear in Sunday’s race.

“I don’t know what happened with the second set of tyres. We had no pace for five laps, six laps,” Glock explained. “I was three seconds off the pace. 

“Then suddenly the tyre recovered and I could do the same laps as the other BMWs but the train was gone. Just frustrating. 

“I mean even in the first stint it was okay until three-four laps till the end. And [then] the tyre dropped quite a bit. But the second stint was hard to understand what happened. 

 “I think there was something wrong either on the car - an aero part was blocked with whatever, I don’t know, or the tyre was just not right. Hard to say.”

Philipp Eng, BMW Team RBM, BMW M4 DTM

Philipp Eng, BMW Team RBM, BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: BMW AG

Another BMW driver to suffer a reversal of form between the two races was Philipp Eng, who went from finishing as the top driver from the Bavarian marque in sixth in Race 1 to a disappointing 11th on Sunday.

Eng had qualified a strong sixth on the grid, just two spots behind the top BMW of Sheldon van der Linde, but was unable to replicate the same pace during the race, losing the final points-paying position in the final few laps to Marco Wittmann.

When quizzed about his struggles, Eng said: “The car felt very good in qualifying, I could extract almost the maximum. Unfortunately I had traffic with Duval, it didn’t cost me the starting position, but it did cost me some lap time. 

“And then in the race I was fairly optimistic because I was managing my tyres very well on Saturday and I exactly knew what I was doing. And I just tried to re-apply that to today. 

“My race on Sunday could not have been any more different compared to Saturday’s. It was completely upside down, I didn’t have the pace and I couldn’t manage my tyres.

“So whatever I did I couldn’t really save them, which is definitely not understood at that point. We really need to dig deep into it and understand why because right now I just don’t have the knowledge.”

Read Also:

Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific

Previous article

Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Spa
Drivers Philipp Eng , Timo Glock
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news
1h

Davies "not wedded" to staying at Ducati in 2021

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR adds new chicane to Daytona road course

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
15m

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

Latest news

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable
DTM DTM / Breaking news
18m

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable

Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific
DTM DTM / Breaking news
3h

Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass

Trending

1
Supercars

Darwin Supercars travel pushed back again

2
Esports

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

Latest videos

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable
DTM

Glock: Three-second tyre drop-off at Spa inexplicable

Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific
DTM

Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa
DTM

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass
DTM

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
DTM

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.