How Auer suffered race-ending damage even before the start line
Factory Mercedes driver Lucas Auer was forced to retire from Sunday’s DTM race at Zandvoort due to a multi-car incident that took place even before the start line.
As is sometimes the case with rolling starts, there was a short time difference between when each driver hit the accelerator as the lights went green at the Dutch venue. This caused chaos in the midpack, with Winward’s Auer coming off worse as his Mercedes sustained damage to its radiator and a loose bonnet.
Video material presented by the stewards revealed that Auer, who had qualified 15th, hit the back of Luca Engstler’s Audi while the race hadn’t even effectively started for the Austrian.
This led to a concertina effect, with Auer subsequently being rammed from behind by the BMW of Sheldon van der Linde, who had started just behind him in 17th place.
The Austrian brought the car back to the Winward garage at the end of the opening lap, bringing an early end to his weekend.
Speaking afterwards, Auer said: "We had contact at the start, so unfortunately the race ended prematurely for me. Nevertheless, we can take a lot from this weekend and are now concentrating on the Norisring.
“Sunday's qualifying was difficult. That's why we started in the middle of the field. We have to work hard now to be further up the grid, then I'm confident for the next races."
Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The official document by the stewards only referred to contact between Auer and van der Linde, and held the former responsible for the collision.
However, no penalty was dished out to Auer, both van der Linde and Engstler escaped the incident without any serious damage.
"The stewards have found evidence of contact between car #22 [Auer] and car #1 [van der Linde]. They have decided that the driver of car #22 is mainly to blame, but has punished himself by retiring from the race after the contact."
Auer, who finished second in the championship last year behind title winner van der Linde, has slipped to 15th in the standings after Zandvoort following his second non-score in four races.
Auer had finished 16th and 10th in the season opener at Oschersleben, where all Mercedes cars struggled for performance. A charging drive from 12th on the grid to sixth in the opening race at Zandvoort raised some hopes, but a poor qualifying session on Sunday left him firmly in the midfield and in an incident-prone zone for the second race of the weekend.
Related video
Latest news
Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design
Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design
Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"
Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of" Marks: 'Amazing' Chastain win showed "what he's capable of"
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion
FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion FIA affirms position on illegal WRC recceing after Neuville exclusion
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.