Lausitzring DTM: Auer holds off charging van der Linde for pole

Auer, who won the opening round of the 2022 season in Portimao and has three DTM victories to his name at the east German track, posted the benchmark time of 1m30.654s in the opening half of the 20-minute session but couldn't improve his time further as others around him closed in.

Van der Linde, who had been 0.25s behind the Austrian at the halfway point in the session, produced two laps less than a tenth slower than Auer but had to settle for second on the grid as the only non-Mercedes driver in the top four.

The South African's late effort demoted Maro Engel to third, the GruppeM Mercedes driver 0.067s slower than stablemate Auer in an ultra-tight session, with Luca Stolz fourth in the leading HRT Mercedes.

Stolz however faces an investigation for crossing the white line at the pit exit.

Felipe Fraga had been third in the closing stages of the session before behind shuffled back to fifth in the Red Bull Ferrari, and will share the third row with Stolz's teammate Arjun Maini.

Philipp Eng will line up seventh in the second Schubert BMW, ahead of reigning ADAC GT Masters champion Ricardo Feller in the leading Abt Audi entry.

The Swiss set an identical laptime, 1m31.147s, to championship leader Mirko Bortolotti's Grasser Racing Lamborghini but will start ahead courtesy of posting his effort first.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast rounded out the top 10, 0.494s down on Auer and only a thousand of a second slower than Feller and Bortolotti.

The best Porsche was Dennis Olsen's SSR Performance example in 11th, as Nick Cassidy took 12th on his first appearance of the season in the second Red Bull Ferrari.

Portimao race two winner Nico Muller waited until the final eight minutes of the session to venture out of the pits for the first time, but couldn't repeat Bortolotti's successful adoption of the tactic in Portimao.

The Swiss could only muster the 14th-quickest time in his Team Rosberg Audi, just behind defending champion Maximilian Gotz's Winward Mercedes.

A similar strategy for David Schumacher in the third Winward Mercedes yielded the 17th-quickest time.

Lausitzring DTM - Qualifying results:

Pos Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 22 Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'30.654 2 31 Sheldon van der Linde BMW 1'30.679 0.025 3 88 Maro Engel Mercedes 1'30.721 0.067 4 4 Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'30.864 0.210 5 74 Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'30.971 0.317 6 36 Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'30.987 0.333 7 25 Philipp Eng BMW 1'31.118 0.464 8 7 Ricardo Feller Audi 1'31.147 0.493 9 63 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'31.147 0.493 10 33 René Rast Audi 1'31.148 0.494 11 94 Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'31.159 0.505 12 37 Nick Cassidy Ferrari 1'31.172 0.518 13 1 Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'31.184 0.530 14 51 Nico Müller Audi 1'31.302 0.648 15 55 Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'31.304 0.650 16 11 Marco Wittmann BMW 1'31.397 0.743 17 27 David Schumacher Mercedes 1'31.437 0.783 18 18 Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'31.461 0.807 19 3 Kelvin van der Linde Audi 1'31.528 0.874 20 24 Thomas Preining Porsche 1'31.540 0.886 21 10 Esteban Muth BMW 1'31.575 0.921 22 92 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'31.666 1.012 23 95 Nicki Thiim Lamborghini 1'31.799 1.145 24 12 Dev Gore Audi 1'31.806 1.152 25 66 Marius Zug Audi 1'31.812 1.158 26 19 Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'32.220 1.566 27 85 Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'32.483 1.829 28 26 Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini 1'33.252 2.598 29 6 Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'34.366 3.712