Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde
DTM / Lausitzring Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde

By:

Maximilian Gotz made it two wins for Mercedes in the second round of the 2021 DTM season at the Lausitzring after Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde dropped out of the lead with technical problems.

Lausitzring DTM: Gotz wins after heartbreak for van der Linde

Abt Sportsline’s van der Linde was on course to become the first repeat winner of the year having taken over the lead during the mandatory round of pitstops. But a sudden stoppage cost him the lead, promoting HRT Mercedes of Gotz to the top spot.

At the start of the race, front row starter Liam Lawson boldly hung around the outside of polesitter Philip Ellis into the first braking zone at Turn 2, gaining the inside line - and the lead - into the following right-hander.

The Red Bull driver controlled the proceedings from there on until the pitstop cycle in the AF Corse Ferrari, as van der Linde first cleared Gotz - who ran wide over the gravel at Turn 6 - and then passed Ellis to move up to second.

Van der Linde was the first of the duo to stop for fresh tyres on lap 6, with Lawson following him into the pitlane two laps later.

While Lawson’s pitstop itself was rapid, he was slow to roll out of his pit box, losing crucial time to his rivals. That meant when he exited the pitlane he came out behind the Audi of van der Linde, with Gotz also taking advantage of his cold tyres to move up to a net second.

With just 12 minutes to run, van der Linde’s car mysteriously shut down on the start/finish straight while in the lead of the race, forcing him to hurriedly perform a full restart.

The South African was able to kickstart the engine before his car came to a halt, but he dropped to third behind Gotz and Lawson in the process.

Van der Linde tried hard to recover lost ground, indulging in a close battle with Lawson, but ultimately had to settle for third position, as GT3 ace Gotz clinched his first victory in the DTM ahead of Lawson.

Ellis, handicapped by 25kg of success ballast following his Saturday win, was able to fend off the charging Rowe Racing BMW of Sheldon van der Linde to finish fourth, with Marco Wittmann sixth in the sole Walkenhorst BMW.

GruppeM Mercedes’s Daniel Juncadella was classified seventh ahead of 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller, (Abt Audi) and Lucas Auer (Winward Mercedes).

A late pitstop propelled Nico Muller from 15th on the grid to 10th at the flag after the Team Rosberg Audi driver cleared the AF Corse-run Ferrari of Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon into Turn 6 with three laps to run in the race.

With the first two rounds complete, Kelvin van der Linde leads the championship by four points from Lawson, with Ellis a further seven points adrift in third.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 4 Germany Maximilian Götz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
2 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 4.675
3 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo 5.271
4 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 6.706
5 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M6 GT3 7.184
6 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M6 GT3 7.537
7 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 8.398
8 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi R8 LMS Evo 8.672
9 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 9.748
10 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi R8 LMS Evo 10.447
11 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 11.188
12 36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 12.345
13 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M6 GT3 15.816
14 5 France Vincent Abril
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 17.676
15 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Audi R8 LMS Evo 33.123
16 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 33.328
17 12 United States Dev Gore
Audi R8 LMS Evo 57.011
18 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'13.452
19 10 Belgium Esteban Muth
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 4 Laps
View full results
Lausitzring DTM: Ellis puts Mercedes on pole, Lawson second

Lausitzring DTM: Ellis puts Mercedes on pole, Lawson second
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

