Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism
DTM / Monza News

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

By:

The DTM’s first-ever races under GT3 regulations at Monza will run to a reduced duration of 50 minutes to avoid the risk of cars running out of fuel.

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Although the German-based championship is going through a major overhaul in 2021 after ditching the Class One ruleset, it is carrying forward its previous format of two races per weekend, each lasting 55 minutes plus a lap.

However, concerns were raised by the Walkenhorst BMW team about cars being able to cover the full distance at a power-sensitive track like Monza due to an aggressive Balance of Performance set by the DTM, which significantly pushes up the fuel consumption.

As a result, the DTM says it has taken a ‘proactive measure’ by cutting short both Monza races by five minutes and dropping the extra lap, ensuring drivers can make it to the finish without having to resort to excessive fuel-saving. 

Walkenhorst claimed drivers would have missed the chequered flag by several laps if the race distance was not altered and the BoP not adjusted in order to achieve better fuel mileage.

“The 2021 DTM stands for powerful GT race cars, an open competition of the world-class drivers and spectacular races. That has priority,” said Frederic Elsner, Director Event & Operations of DTM promoter ITR. “Therefore, we are playing it safe and, in view of the altered regulations and the premiere at this unique high-speed track, have adapted the race duration.”

The DTM is making its first-ever visit to Monza this year as part of an eight-round calendar split equally between Germany and the rest of Europe.

The dates for seven of those rounds have already been confirmed, while the prestigious Norisring street event - originally scheduled for July - has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The series has attracted a strong field of drivers for its first season using GT3 cars, with Class One regulars like Marco Wittmann, Lucas Auer, Timo Glock and Nico Muller joined by a host of GT3 specialists including Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Kelvin van der Linde and Maximilian Gotz.

Mercedes drivers Gary Paffett and Daniel Juncadella are returning to the series after two seasons away in other categories, while Red Bull trio Alex Albon, Liam Lawson and Nick Cassidy are some of the star attractions of the 2021 field.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism

Previous article

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Monza
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

3
Supercars

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

4
MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

23h
5
MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

20h
Latest news
DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

42m
Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism
DTM

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism

Jun 2, 2021
DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss
DTM

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss

Jun 1, 2021
Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

May 30, 2021
BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Rowe Racing criticises 2021 tyre choice 00:44
DTM
Jun 2, 2021

DTM: Rowe Racing criticises 2021 tyre choice

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms 00:40
DTM
May 21, 2021

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season 00:30
DTM
May 11, 2021

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

DTM 2021 Test Lausitzring Day 2 01:31
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Lausitzring Day 2

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview Azerbaijan GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more Catalan GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in
Supercars Supercars

Free-to-air Supercars rounds locked in

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins out of Catalan MotoGP with broken arm

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro tops FP1 for Aprilia

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

“Angry” Dovizioso opens up over his Ducati MotoGP exit

Renault paid just £1 to buy Lotus F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Renault paid just £1 to buy Lotus F1 team

Latest news

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears
DTM DTM

DTM reduces Monza race distance over fuel mileage fears

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism
DTM DTM

Mercedes driver Auer shrugs off BMW tyre criticism

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss
DTM DTM

DTM tyre choice "doesn't work for BMW", says Rowe boss

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now
DTM DTM

Why ex-F1 racer Klien hasn't raced in the DTM until now

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.