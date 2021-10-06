Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Norisring News

Norisring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The 2021 DTM title battle will be decided at the famous Norisring street circuit in Germany this weekend. Here's how you can watch the final round of the season.

While the DTM's switch to GT3 machinery was seen as a turn off by many, the championship has delivered some exciting racing action on track this year, with four drivers in shot of the title heading to the Norisring.

Leading the standings is Red Bull Formula 1 junior Liam Lawson on 206 points, followed by Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde (192), factory Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz (180) and BMW ace Marco Wittmann (165).

Lawson has arguably been the most consistent driver of the season so far, finishing on the podium in all but three races in the AF Corse Ferrari.

Van der Linde was the title favourite for much of the season, but his title hopes took a hit at the Red Bull Ring and Assen rounds - and he now faces a 14-point deficit to Lawson with two races to go at Norisring.

Gotz can be considered an outside contender for the title in the HRT Mercedes, while Wittmann doesn't have any more than a mathematical chance of winning a third championship in the DTM following a disastrous weekend last time out at Hockenheim.

This weekend's Norisring round will see Super Formula and SUPER GT champion Nick Cassidy making his first DTM appearance since the 2019 season finale at Hockenheim, replacing Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon in the second of the AF Corse Ferraris.

Norisring DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:05

11:05

12:05

06:05

03:05

20:05

19:05

15:35

FP2

14:05

15:05

 16:05

10:05

07:05

 00:05¹

23:05

19:35

Qualifying 1

 08:00

09:00

 10:00

04:00

01:00

 18:00

17:00

 13:30
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:00

09:00

 10:00

04:00

01:00

18:00

17:00

13:30
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 11:05-11:50 BST
  • Free Practice 2 - 15:05-15:50 BST

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 09:00-09:20 BST
  • Race 1 -  12:30 BST

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 09:00-09:20
  • Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:05-12:50 CEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 16:05-16:50 CEST

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 CEST
  • Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 CEST
  • Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in the US

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1-  06:05-06:50 ET / 03:05-03:50 PT
  • Free Practice 2 - 10:05-10:50 ET / 07:05-07:50 PT

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT
  • Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT
  • Race 2 -  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 20:05-20:50 AEST

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 2 - 00:05-00:50 AEST 
  • Qualifying 1 - 18:00-18:20 AEST
  • Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 18:00-18:20 AEST
  • Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Africa

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:05-12:50 SAT / 13:05-13:50 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2 -16:05-16:50 SAT / 17:05-17:50 EAT

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT
  • Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT
  • Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in Japan

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 19:05-20:50 JST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 23:05-23:50 JST

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 -17:00-17:20 JST 
  • Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 -17:00-17:20 JST
  • Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Norisring DTM session timings in India

Friday 8th October 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 15:35-16:20 IST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 19:35-20:20 IST

Saturday 8th October 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 13:30-13:50 IST 
  • Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 9th October 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 13:30-13:50 IST
  • Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Norisring DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Norisring DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Norisring DTM races?

Both Norisring races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Norisring?

Yes, fans will be allowed at the Norisring. To purchase tickets, click here.

Start action, Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM leads

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

