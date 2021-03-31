Top events
DTM / Breaking news

Rast not ruling out DTM return amid impending Audi FE exit

By:

Rene Rast is leaving the door open for a return to the DTM in 2022 due to Audi’s impending exit from Formula E at the end of the current campaign.

Three-time DTM champion Rast was signed by Audi for the 2020/21 FE season alongside Lucas di Grassi, having impressed the marque as a replacement for the ousted Daniel Abt in Berlin last year.

He entered Formula E with a view to forge a long-term career in the all-electric series, even giving up on a fifth season in the DTM due to clashes between the two championships.

But days after pre-season testing at Valencia in December, Audi announced that it would quit Formula E after the final round of the season, leaving an uncertain future for the German driver.

Rast has made it clear that it wants to remain on Audi’s books as a factory driver following its FE exit, with a return to the Le Mans 24 Hours as part of its planned LMDh project an attractive proposition for the 34-year-old.

But with Audi not expected to return to the top flight of sportscar racing until at least 2023, Rast is willing to complete a transitional year in other categories, possibly the GT3-based DTM with one of the marque’s factory-supported teams.

Asked how Audi’s decision to quit Formula will impact his future, Rast told Motorsport.com: “So far it doesn’t really affect me. I concentrate on Formula E now. Everything that comes after we need to really discuss. 

“I see myself long-term with Audi Sport so I hope I’ll be a part of whatever programme comes next, LMDh or whatever. Maybe also DTM again. Really need to see what comes next. But this year as I said it’s full focus on Formula E this year and then we’ll see what’s next.” 

Rast admitted that the DTM is a “bit less entertaining” due to the switch from Class One to GT3 regulations in 2021, with the series also moving away from factory teams in favour of a customer racing-led formula.

“Yeah, I mean obviously they are a bit slower compared to previous years,” Rast said. “It’s not a proper prototype anymore. So for the driver it’s obviously bit less entertaining let’s say. 

“But I still think important thing is to keep platform DTM alive because from DTM there were a lot of drivers...also from support series coming to Formula 1 like Lewis Hamilton in [European] Formula 3. 

“I see DTM as a whole platform for support series and other drivers involving and spreading into different kind of racing and motorsport. 

“For me it’s important to keep the platform alive whatever car they are racing.”

Asked what would make him return to the DTM, Rast added: “Obviously the cars are less attractive. Back then they were much quicker. GT3 cars are also attractive but obviously less. But let’s see. 

“The DTM is still very important in Europe, so let’s see where my road goes. I will not rule out to be in the DTM one day but at the moment actually I just focus on Formula E.”

Audi will continue to supply the Envision Virgin team with its powertrain in the final season of the Gen2 era in 2021/22, despite its own factory exit from the category.

But Rast was coy on the idea of staying in Formula E after the current campaign when asked if he could extend his tenure in the all-electric category.

“I have to say it’s a very cool championship, I like it a lot,” he said. “And it’s always action going on. 

“Always have a heart rate over 200 it feels like during the race. So it’s very entertaining and interesting racing so let’s see what the future brings.”

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

