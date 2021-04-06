Wittmann is BMW’s most successful driver in the DTM, winning drivers’ titles for the Bavarian marque in 2014 and ‘16, and scoring 15 victories and 36 podiums over eight seasons.

While BMW’s involvement in the 2021 DTM season will be limited to providing factory support to customer teams, Wittmann will remain in the category this year after signing a deal with the Spa 24 Hours-winning Walkenhorst team.

The 31-year-old will combine his DTM commitments with a full-season drive in GT World Challenge Europe, where he will also race for Walkenhorst alongside fellow works BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde and Frenchman Thomas Neubauer.

With this announcement, three drivers from BMW’s roster now have confirmed seats in the DTM, the other two being Rowe Racing signings van der Linde and Timo Glock.

“I'm really looking forward to be driving with Walkenhorst Motorsport in the DTM 2021," said Wittmann.

"There are certainly some new challenges to overcome for us, including using the BMW M6 GT3 in sprint race format. Nevertheless we as a team will give everything to ensure that the project is successful.

"Anyone who knows me knows how important the DTM is for me and it means even more that I will be competing again in a new constellation in 2021.”

Walkenhorst Motorsport announced in February that it would expand to the DTM this year with a single-car BMW M6 GT3 entry.

The move follows its championship success in the Intercontinental GT Challenge with Augusto Farfus and Nicky Catsburg last season.

“Now a new chapter is starting for us - being part of the top level DTM championship is fantastic," team manager Niclas Konigbauer said.

"With Marco we have a DTM champion in our team and we will work hard to keep our

successful path also in this sprint environment. Every single person involved in our program is highly motivated and we are looking forward to fight for podiums.”

The first pre-season test of the 2021 DTM season begins on Wednesday, with 10 teams travelling to Hockenheim for two days of running.