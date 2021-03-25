Maini has largely driven LMP2 cars since he stepped away from full-time single-seater racing, contesting a full campaign in European Le Mans Series in 2019 with RLR MSport and making his Le Mans 24 Hours debut the same year.

He was largely sidelined from racing in 2020 due to the pandemic, taking part in just a pair of ELMS races with Algarve Pro, but returned to action in the Asian Le Mans Series this year in an all-Indian team comprising ex-F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and bronze-rated Naveen Rao.

He’s due to return to Le Mans this year in the same Racing Team India-flagged entry alongside Karthikeyan and a yet-to-be announced third driver, but will also embark on a full DTM campaign with GetSpeed Racing.

“I am absolutely delighted to be driving for Mercedes-AMG with Getspeed in DTM,” Maini said. “My first real experience of the championship came in 2015 when I was competing in Formula 3 and we drove on the same weekend as DTM.

“The Atmosphere was something I had never experienced before. I feel privileged to finally live out one of my dreams. The series enjoys a fine reputation around the world and is the perfect opportunity for me to test myself against rapid GT3 drivers.

“The icing on the cake is obviously the fact that I will be racing in the championship with one of the best Car brands on the planet. Mercedes-AMG needs no introduction and I’m looking forward to what I hope will be a long and successful partnership.”

Maini first entered the spotlight when he finished runner-up in the 2014 British F4 season, narrowly losing out to teammate and now-Williams F1 driver George Russell in the season finale.

After two difficult seasons in European F3, he moved to GP3 series with the unfancied Jenzer team, scoring one sprint race victory and two further podiums in his two seasons in the category.

A graduation to F2 with Trident in 2018 yielded a pair of fifth-place finishes in Monaco as his best results.

“It’s a moment of immense pride and excitement for us at Mercedes-Benz India, that Arjun Maini is participating in the upcoming 2021 DTM season, driving the thrilling Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Mercedes-AMG Performance Team GetSpeed," Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

"He will be the first Indian to compete in the DTM and it is highly satisfying to see Indian racers making their impressive mark by competing against the very best of motorsports talents across the world.

With this announcement, GetSpeed has become the fourth Mercedes team to sign up for the DTM’s first season under GT3 regulations, joining GruppeM, Haupt Racing and Winward Motorsport. Mucke Motorsport is also expected to enter an AMG GT3 in the category this year for two-time champion Gary Paffet with backing from Schaeffler-Paravan.