Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Spa / Breaking news

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa

shares
comments
Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 11:35 AM

Marco Wittmann admits Audi was in a “different world” to BMW in the DTM’s season opener at Spa Francorchamps, highlighting the one-second pace deficit between the brands at the Belgian track.

While Audi and BMW set comparable laptimes in the pre-season test at the Nurburgring, the Ingolstadt brand blitzed its sole manufacturer rival in the opening round of the 2020 season at Spa, locking out the top five spots in both races.

None of the six factory BMW drivers were able to lap within half a second of the polesitter in either qualifying session as Audi swept the front row both times, while the gulf between Audi and BMW widened even further in race trim.

BMW’s Wittmann, who scored a solitary point across the two races, said he has no answers as to why the Bavarian brand was so off the pace of Audi at Spa, which returned to the DTM calendar for the first time since 2005.

“For us it’s probably very difficult to understand why we are so far off to the Audis,” Wittmann said. “They were strong last year, we all know. That they might be strong in 2020 was also clear, but the gap to them was actually very bigger. 

“Generally, [we were] just missing the pace. We are not talking about one or two tenths. At the end it was about seven tenths to nearly a second to the Audis. That was quite tricky. 

“One second is a super high gap, it’s a different world. Definitely engine power is quite useful here, especially here on a track with top speed and high speed all around. But to be honest it’s not all down to the engine here where we suffered.

"On Saturday, we had quite high tyre deg on all the BMWs and also on Sunday we couldn’t follow the race pace of the Audis. 

“Clearly engine power is needed for such a track, but I think in general we struggled more with tyres and that is something we really need to look deeply into.” 

Sheldon van der Linde was the top BMW driver in both Spa qualifying sessions as he started his sophomore campaign in the DTM, and after suffering an early technical issue in the opener he beat the Audi of Loic Duval to finish sixth in Race 2.

Van der Linde believes the BMW drivers were forced to push harder in races to fight with the Audis, which proved to be detrimental for their tyre wear.

“Overall they just have a better speed,” van der Linde said of the dominant Audis. “And obviously we have to push our tyres more to keep up with them. 

“They have the speed and they are able to manage the tyres more, which is obviously helping them in the race. So I think the fact that we miss pace pushes us into higher deg, because we are pushing harder to keep up. 

“Obviously if you have the pace advantage it’s easier to manage the tyres so I think that’s the biggest delta where you see qualifying and race being quite far apart at the moment.” 

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass

Previous article

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Spa
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news
2h

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

British GP: Hamilton wins on three wheels after late drama

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa
DTM DTM / Breaking news
1h

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa

Latest news

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa
DTM DTM / Breaking news
1h

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass
DTM DTM / Breaking news
3h

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race

Trending

1
Formula 1

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

2
World Superbike

Redding wanted to "prove a point" in Jerez finale

3
World Superbike

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

2h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: British GP showed Mercedes can't be complacent

5
Formula 1

Grosjean: No regrets over defensive driving in British GP

3h

Latest videos

Spa: Race 2 highlights 02:55
DTM

Spa: Race 2 highlights

Spa: Race 1 highlights 03:56
DTM

Spa: Race 1 highlights

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa
DTM

Audi was in a "different world" to BMW at Spa

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass
DTM

Muller explains how "smarter" Rast prevented last-lap pass

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel
DTM

Spa DTM: Rast beats Muller in close Race 2 duel

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race
DTM

Spa DTM: Rast denies Frijns pole for second race

Rast says he had to lift to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash
DTM

Rast says he had to lift to avoid Muller Eau Rouge crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.