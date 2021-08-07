Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying
DTM / Zolder Race report

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

By:

Audi GT3 star Kelvin van der Linde became the first repeat winner of the 2021 DTM season with a lights-to-flag win in the first race at Zolder on Saturday, as Red Bull’s Alex Albon finished on the podium.

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Having been cruelly robbed of a victory with a technical problem in the previous round at the Lausitzring, van der Linde enjoyed a trouble-free run in Belgium to extend his lead at the top of the championship.

At the start of the race, the South African resisted the advances of a fast-starting Marco Wittmann - who had dispatched the Mercedes of Maximilian Gotz for second - to hold the lead into the opening set of corners.

His closest points rival Liam Lawson, however, wasn’t as lucky, with a slow start from 10th on the grid firmly dropping him to the lower regions of the midfield. That meant when the Red Bull-backed driver tried to avoid the melee that ensued at the chicane, he was unlucky to be rear-ended by the Mercedes of Arjun Maini, bringing his race to an abrupt end.

A prolonged safety car followed, before the action resumed with a rolling start on lap 6.

Van der Linde again came under serious pressure from the Walkenhorst BMW of Wittmann, the two-time champion nearly drawing alongside the South African as they navigated the first corner. But van der Linde had the inside line going into Turn 2, allowing him to retain the lead.

The two dived into the pitlane at the same time on lap 7, rejoining the field nose-to-nail. However, Wittmann was passed on cold tyres by the HRT Mercedes of Vincent Abril - who had stopped a lap earlier.

Wittmann went on to lose more places when Rockenfeller and AF Corse Ferrari driver Albon got the jump on him with an overcut, the duo also leapfrogging Abril in the process.

This paved the way for a three-way fight for victory, with van der Linde leading Rockenfeller and Albon as they pulled away from the rest of the field.

Albon had the freshest tyres of the trio but was unable to find his way past Rockenfeller to attack the other Abt Audi of van der Linde, despite the race being extended to make up for the lost time under safety car.

That meant the South African was able to claim his second victory in the DTM in five starts, with 2013 champion Rockenfeller completing a 1-2 for the factory-supported Abt team.

Third place marked Albon’s second podium in the DTM, having been retrospectively awarded third place at Monza following Abril’s disqualification from the season-opener.

Behind the leading trio, Abril finished fourth after successfully holding off Wittmann, while teammate Maximilian Gotz was unable to take advantage of a front-row start, slipping to seventh at the flag.

T3 Lamborghini driver Esteban Muth finished sixth ahead of Gotz and Winward Mercedes duo Philip Ellis and Lucas Auer, as Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller completed the top 10.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien (JP Motorsport) finished 12th on his and McLaren’s debut in the DTM.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo
2 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi R8 LMS Evo 0.696
3 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1.786
4 5 France Vincent Abril
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 21.978
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M6 GT3 24.554
6 10 Belgium Esteban Muth
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 25.140
7 4 Germany Maximilian Götz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 26.466
8 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 27.333
9 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 27.846
10 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi R8 LMS Evo 28.170
11 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M6 GT3 41.277
12 15 Austria Christian Klien
McLaren 720S GT3 42.111
13 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 43.678
14 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M6 GT3 43.859
15 12 United States Dev Gore
Audi R8 LMS Evo 43.892
16 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'05.693
18 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 5 Laps
8 Spain Daniel Juncadella
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38 Laps
30 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 38 Laps
36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
View full results
shares
comments
Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying

Previous article

Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

2
Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

3
MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

57 min
4
DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

31 min
5
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Latest news
Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

31m
Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying
DTM

Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying

4 h
Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap
DTM

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap

Aug 5, 2021
Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade
Video Inside
DTM

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

Aug 5, 2021
Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Aug 4, 2021
Latest videos
Liam Lawson - DTM 02:43
DTM
3 h

Liam Lawson - DTM

DTM: Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade 00:50
DTM
Aug 5, 2021

DTM: Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

DTM: Paffett's return delayed due to travel restrictions 00:40
DTM
Jul 30, 2021

DTM: Paffett's return delayed due to travel restrictions

DTM: Norisring to host 2021 season finale in October 00:30
DTM
Jul 29, 2021

DTM: Norisring to host 2021 season finale in October

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying Zolder
DTM

Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying

Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch Styrian GP
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez
MotoGP MotoGP

Tech 3 KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with Raul Fernandez

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results
Supercars Supercars

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Marshals club pays tribute to volunteers after fatal Brands Hatch crash
National National

Marshals club pays tribute to volunteers after fatal Brands Hatch crash

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Audi's van der Linde wins, podium for Albon

Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Van der Linde puts Audi on pole in first qualifying

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap
DTM DTM

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.