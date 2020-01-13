Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Audi reveals drivers for Bathurst 12 Hour assault

shares
comments
Audi reveals drivers for Bathurst 12 Hour assault
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 1:42 PM

Audi has announced its driver line-ups for the three factory cars it will enter in next month’s Bathurst 12 Hour in Australia.

Following their victories in the Nurburgring 24 Hours and Suzuka 10 Hours, Dries Vanthoor and Frederic Vervisch will join Christopher Haase in one of the three Audi R8 LMS cars for the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge season.

Kelvin van der Linde, Markus Winkelhock and Mattia Drudi will share another entry, with Drudi making his maiden racing appearance in Australia.

The third entry will be piloted by ex-Supercars star Garth Tander, Christopher Mies and another event debutant, Mirko Bortolotti.

Mies was part of Audi’s winning line-up in both 2011 and ‘12, while Vanthoor led the German manufacturer to victory in the 2018 edition of the race.

For Tander, who won the Gold Coast round of Supercars last year as Shane van Gisbergen’s co-driver, it will be his fifth successive Bathurst appearance with Audi.

All three factory-entered Audis will be prepared by the Melbourne Performance Team, which also competed in the inaugural season of TCR Australia last year.

They will be supplemented by two locally-run cars from Hallmarc and Tony Bates Racing. Hallmarc will compete in the Pro-Am class, while Tony Bates will enter the Silver class.

Audi has won the legendary endurance race three times in the past, with its most recent success coming in 2018.

“It’s arguably one of the best Audi driver lineups for a three-car team ever assembled,” Audi Sport Team Valvoline’s Steve McLaughlan said. “That’s three very competitive cars, any of which is capable of a podium finish, and that will be our focus! 

“I don’t like to use the word luck, but we might need a little bit to fall our way this year.

"We’ve been so close the last couple of years - qualified strongly, led laps, but just little things you could never account for have kept us from that elusive podium, but I think with the roster of drivers we have this year, and off the back of a very successful national campaign in 2019, we might be able to change all that this year!”

Next article
Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence

Previous article

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Rachit Thukral

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

Trending

1
WRC

Hyundai launches 2020 WRC challenger

2
Dakar

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves

1h
3
Dakar

Goncalves' team Hero withdraws from Dakar

4
Dakar

Alonso felt “frozen” as Dakar competitors react to fatal crash

5
Dakar

Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves

Latest videos

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race 00:00
Endurance

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

Latest news

Audi reveals drivers for Bathurst 12 Hour assault
Endu

Audi reveals drivers for Bathurst 12 Hour assault

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence
Endu

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence

Cameron gets more Honda IGTC outings for 2020
Endu

Cameron gets more Honda IGTC outings for 2020

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign
WCEE

Jarvis rejoins Bentley for full 2020 IGTC campaign

Record GT3 field for 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour
Endu

Record GT3 field for 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.