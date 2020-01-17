Bathurst town parade expanded for 2020

The parade concept was successfully trialled ahead of last year's 12 Hour, with 10 GT3 cars lapping the Mount Panorama circuit before heading to the Bathurst city centre under police escort.

Organisers will no expand on the concept to feature the entire field, as well as adding a formal autograph session and driver Q&A while the cars are on static display in Russell Street.

The parade itself will cover 3.5-kilometres, the cars travelling down Brilliant Street and George Street on the way to Russell Street, and via William Street and Panorama Avenue on the return.

The cars will leave pitlane at 10:45am and then begin the return journey from the CBD at 1:30pm.

"Town to track was a hugely popular addition to the event in 2019 and saw thousands of people line the streets to see the best GT3 cars from around the world drive on the Bathurst city streets," said Bathurst 12 Hour event director Kurt Sakzewski.

"This year we’ve gone to four-times the number of cars by including the entire field as part of the parade.

“It will be quite a show both as the cars head to, and back to the circuit from, Russell street on Thursday.

“Once parked, fans will have the opportunity to meet the star drivers, grab a poster, get some autographs and meet and greet with the people involved in the race.

“We’re very appreciative of the New South Wales government, New South Wales Police and the Bathurst Regional Council for their efforts in making this hugely exciting part of the 12 Hour weekend happen – it’s going to be quite a show.”

The parade will take place on January 30, with track action kicking off on January 31.

