BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Anton De Pasquale will race a BMW at the Bathurst 6 Hour next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The Supercars star will return to Anthony Soole's line-up for the production car enduro alongside Soole and Adam Burgess.

For the second year running the trio will race a BMW M4 in the outright class.

This year the entry will be dedicated to a charitable cause with support for anti-child trafficking organisation Destiny Rescue.

"Destiny Rescue is a charity that I am very passionate about and would love to use my platform in racing to get their story out," said Soole.

"These guys are amazing. They are working to help free the over one million kids that are currently being sex trafficked around the world. Kids between the ages of five to 14 are being held and sold for sex.

"It sounds unbelievable and it is – it's awful. I really want to help get their story out and if I can use my racing to raise awareness for this important cause then that can only be a good thing."

Soole also welcomed De Pasquale back to the line-up as the squad looks to contend for outright honours.

"Anton is first-class, he's a superstar and one of the best young drivers in the country so it was a no-brainer to ask him back," said Soole.

"He did a great job to qualify third last year and though the race didn't go to plan he was still really impressive. It showed that if things go our way, we have the speed to be a contender.

"It's always great to get back to Bathurst and compete in this race and I'm really looking forward to teaming up with Anton and Adam again this year."

The Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 7-9.

