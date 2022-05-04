Brown, Perkins to share a Mercedes at Bathurst

Brown and Perkins, who will share an Erebus Motorsport Holden at the Bathurst 1000 later in the year, will team up with Mark Griffith for the 12 Hour.

The trio will drive Griffith's Daimler Trucks Australia-backed Mercedes in what will be the car owner's eighth Bathurst 12 Hour start.

For both Brown and Perkins it will mark their first GT3 drive at the 12 Hour, although both have competed there in other classes.

“It’s great to be joining Griffo and Jack for the Bathurst 12 Hour. I’ve always wanted to do that race in an outright car," said Brown.

“Griffo and I have raced everything from the slowest car possible, and now we’re doing it in the fastest.

“I’ve done the 12 Hour in the MARC Cars and had a great time in them. As you progress and get more experience you want to do it in the fastest cars and that’s the Mercedes-AMG GT3. I’m pumped.

“It’s great to do it with Jack too. The more laps we get together the better and it’s lots of fun driving together. Griffo supported Jack’s career as well as mine so it just fits perfectly.”

Perkins added: “I’m really excited to get back to Bathurst and the 12 Hour. I did the race when it was a production car race but I’ve been keen to get there in a GT3 car.

“When Griffo rang and asked if I was interested, It was an easy decision.

“Mark and his wife, Sandy, have supported motorsport for such a long time, and my career as well.

“We’ve raced together for a long time, in a Ginetta in 2013 and in the Highlands 101 in his AMG GT3 in 2016. He’s a great bloke and I can’t wait go and get stuck in there with he and Will next week.

“I’ve always watched the race and to be in a Mercedes AMG around Bathurst will be cool.

“Driving with Will again is great. We had a great time racing together last October and the more seat time we share can only help for October this year with Erebus, so that’s another positive.

“If we concentrate on doing a good job and getting our head around the car early and focus on finishing the race, I think we can have a really enjoyable weekend and get a strong result.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on May 13-15.