De Pasquale joins Bathurst 6 Hour field
Supercars star Anton De Pasquale will contend for outright honours in a BMW at the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour.
The Dick Johnson Racing ace will join experienced production car racer Anthony Soole and Adam Burgess in a BMW M4 run by Holy Smoke Racing.
They will run in the outright-contending Class X as they look to help keep BMW's perfect record in the 6 Hour alive.
De Pasquale joins a number of his Supercars rivals on the 6 Hour grid, including reigning winner Shane van Gisbergen and his DJR teammate Will Davison.
According to Soole, signing a driver of De Pasquale's calibre was critical to have a shot at winning the race.
"Last year we saw that everyone had stepped up the game," said Soole.
"I've been driving for years but don't have [van Gisbergen] speed in me, so we had to come up with a way to match him – and the way to do that was to find someone else that is used to racing him on a daily basis.
"I spoke to a number of people but it was Paul Morris, who knows how to pick talent, who suggested I give Anton a call and he didn't hesitate, he said yes straight away.
"I wanted someone who is fast but won't bring it back in a molten, steaming mess, but can take on the likes of Shane, Will Davison, Tim Slade and the many other talented drivers joining the grid this year. And I believe Anton is that guy.
"I'm excited to have him on board with myself and Adam.
"I've known Adam for a long time and we've raced together in Production Sports Cars. We drove together a few years ago in the 6 Hour in the 1M and he's an excellent steerer. He and his boys have been looking after the car and they've transformed it.
"With a three-driver line-up we think we are in good shape; Adam and I will do what we need to do and then get Anton in there at the end.
"We've put together a very talented and experienced team and feel like we're in a great position to give it a really good shot this year."
The Bathurst 6 Hour field is shaping up as the biggest ever to take on Mount Panorama, with a hand-picked 70-car entry list.
The event will run from April 15-17.
