Largest ever Bathurst field locked in
The likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Marcos Ambrose and Will Davison headline the record-breaking 70-car 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour field.
The hand-picked field is the biggest ever assembled for an endurance race at the famous Mount Panorama circuit, surpassing the previous record, 64, set by the 6 Hour back in 2017.
From an original 84 entries, the final 70-car entry list includes 15 different brands, 34 different models and more than 160 drivers.
There is some star power in those drivers, too, including reigning Bathurst 6 Hour and one of two Bathurst Triple Crown winners van Gisbergen.
The Kiwi will once again team up with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen in a BMW M4.
Will Davison is set to make his 6 Hour debut alongside 2019 winners Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey.
Other big names on the grid include Tim Slade, Will Brown, Tony D'Alberto, David Russell, John Bowe and NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose, who will share a Mustang with George Miedecke.
The field is split across eight classes – Class X (Ultimate Performance), Class A1 (Extreme Performance Forced Induction), Class A2 (Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated), Class B1 (High Performance Forced Induction), Class B2 (High Performance Naturally Aspirated), Class C (Performance), Class D (Production) and Class E (Compact).
The 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 15-17.
Entry List – 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour
|#
|Class
|Driver A
|Driver B
|Driver C
|Make
|Model
|1
|X
|Shane Smollen
|Rob Rubis
|Shane van Gisbergen
|BMW
|M4
|4
|X
|Anthony Soole
|TBA
|BMW
|M4
|8
|X
|Brad Carr
|Tim Slade
|BMW
|M3
|21
|X
|Simon Hodges
|Jayden Ojeda
|BMW
|M4
|23
|X
|Beric Lynton
|Tim Leahey
|Will Davison
|BMW
|M3
|27
|X
|Grant Sherrin
|Iain Sherrin
|BMW
|M4
|40
|X
|Karl Begg
|David Russell
|Nash Morris
|BMW
|M4
|58
|X
|Wayne Russell
|Drew Russell
|Aaren Russell
|BMW
|M3
|90
|X
|Duane West
|Tony D'Alberto
|Holden
|VF GTS
|92
|X
|Ben Kavich
|Michael Kavich
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|99
|X
|Steven Ellery
|Tristan Ellery
|Dalton Ellery
|BMW
|M3
|147
|X
|Thomas Sargent
|Cameron Hill
|Dale Brede
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|9
|A1
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|14
|A1
|Paul Loiacono
|Dieter Holzl
|Alex Holzl
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X
|19
|A1
|Mark Griffith
|Rod Salmon
|Will Brown
|Mercedes
|AMG A45
|24
|A1
|Garth Walden
|Michael Auld
|Mercedes
|A45 AMG
|26
|A1
|Chris O'Brien
|Ben Wilkinson
|BMW
|M135i
|33
|A1
|Aaron McGill
|John Bowe
|Ford
|Falcon GT-F
|45
|A1
|Mike Sheargold
|TBA
|Mercedes
|AMG A45
|55
|A1
|Frank Mammarella
|Scott Green
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer Evo X RS
|66
|A1
|Dimitri Agathos
|Brianna Wilson
|Subaru
|WRX Sti
|71
|A1
|Ben Bargwanna
|Jude Bargwanna
|Audi
|TTRS Plus
|77
|A1
|Jack Winter
|TBA
|TBA
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|98
|A1
|Carey McMahon
|Chad Parrish
|George Nakas
|BMW
|1M
|118
|A1
|Dean Campbell
|Cameron Crick
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|140
|A1
|Mark Caine
|Michael Caine
|BMW
|1M
|171
|A1
|Paul Buccini
|Brock Paine
|BMW
|M135i
|186
|A1
|Robert Braune
|Tony Moloney
|BMW
|1 Series
|222
|A1
|Cem Yucel
|Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|777
|A1
|Matthew Boylan
|Lachlan Gibbons
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|TBC
|A1
|Brad Schumacher
|TBA
|Subaru
|WRX STi
|3
|A2
|Nicholas McLeod
|Cameron McLeod
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|7
|A2
|Tony Quinn
|Grant Denyer
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|16
|A2
|Tony Levitt
|Jason Simes
|Ben Walsh
|Mercedes
|W204 C63 AMG
|25
|A2
|Coleby Cowham
|Lindsay Kearns
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|29
|A2
|Darren Forrest
|Paul Razum
|Holden HSV
|Clubsport R8
|41
|A2
|Gary Beggs
|Jim Manteufel
|Holden
|Commodore
|44
|A2
|Daniel Clift
|Ashley Heffernan
|Holden HSV
|R8 Clubsport VZ
|48
|A2
|Scott Gore
|Keith Bensley
|Steve Owen
|Lexus
|RC F
|49
|A2
|Tony Alford
|Kyle Alford
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|95
|A2
|George Miedecke
|Marcos Ambrose
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|151
|A2
|Travis Lindorff
|Adam Lowndes
|Holden HSV
|VE GTS
|666
|A2
|Robert Coulthard
|Trevor Symonds
|Holden
|VE GTS
|15
|B2
|Steve Cox
|Peter Bray
|Holden HSV
|Clubsport R8
|73
|B2
|Matthew Forbes-Wilson
|Mark Mallard
|Holden
|VF SSV 6.0
|111
|B1
|James Meaden
|Richard Davidson
|Keith Kassulke
|BMW
|335i
|10
|C
|Peter McLeod
|Benjamin McLeod
|Holden HSV
|Astra VX-R
|13
|C
|Colin Osborne
|Rick Bates
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|20
|C
|Robin Lacey
|Matilda Mravicic
|Peter Lacey
|VW
|Scirocco
|31
|C
|Josh Haynes
|Michael Osmond
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|47
|C
|John Fitzgerald
|Garry Mennell
|Aaron Zerefos
|BMW
|130i
|51
|C
|Chris Holdt
|Madeline Stewart
|David Ling
|Holden HSV
|Astra PJ VRX
|76
|C
|Luke King
|Darren Whittington
|Jarrod Hughes
|Renault
|Clio Mk. 4
|80
|C
|Ric Shaw
|Tom Shaw
|David Cox (UK)
|Mazda
|RX8
|84
|C
|James Hay
|Paul Ansell
|Coby Holland
|VW
|Scirocco
|360
|C
|Jake Camilleri
|Scott Nicholas
|Mazda
|3 MPS
|11
|D
|Murray Dowsett
|Brad McDonald
|Mitchell Maddren
|Subaru
|BRZ
|17
|D
|Mitchell McGarry
|Shayne Nowickyi
|Jayden Wanzek
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|36
|D
|James Holloway
|Michael Holloway
|David Brown
|Toyota
|Celica SX
|39
|D
|Haydn Clark
|Scott Aho
|Subaru
|BRZ
|50
|D
|James Keene
|Michael Sloss
|Thomas Needham
|Mini
|R56
|54
|D
|Brett Parrish
|Mitchell Wooller
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|86
|D
|Richard Mork
|TBA
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|121
|D
|Jason Walsh
|Ben Crossland
|Honda
|DC 5 Type R
|TBC
|D
|Connor Roberts
|Lachlan Bloxsom
|Toyota
|86 ZN GTS
|2
|E
|Andrew McMaster
|Dave Worrell
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|35
|E
|Phil Alexander
|Scott Freestone
|Michael Ricketts
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|155
|E
|Steve McHugh
|Michael Hopp
|Daniel Natoli
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
|255
|E
|Ian Cowley
|Matt Thewlis
|David Bailey
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
|355
|E
|Ian Aplin
|Amar Sharma
|Karlie Buccini
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
Old Supercars eligible for Bathurst 12 Hour
De Pasquale joins Bathurst 6 Hour field