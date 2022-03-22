Tickets Subscribe
Endurance News

Largest ever Bathurst field locked in

The likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Marcos Ambrose and Will Davison headline the record-breaking 70-car 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour field.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The hand-picked field is the biggest ever assembled for an endurance race at the famous Mount Panorama circuit, surpassing the previous record, 64, set by the 6 Hour back in 2017.

From an original 84 entries, the final 70-car entry list includes 15 different brands, 34 different models and more than 160 drivers.

There is some star power in those drivers, too, including reigning Bathurst 6 Hour and one of two Bathurst Triple Crown winners van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi will once again team up with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen in a BMW M4.

Will Davison is set to make his 6 Hour debut alongside 2019 winners Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey.

Other big names on the grid include Tim Slade, Will Brown, Tony D'Alberto, David Russell, John Bowe and NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose, who will share a Mustang with George Miedecke.

The field is split across eight classes – Class X (Ultimate Performance), Class A1 (Extreme Performance Forced Induction), Class A2 (Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated), Class B1 (High Performance Forced Induction), Class B2 (High Performance Naturally Aspirated), Class C (Performance), Class D (Production) and Class E (Compact).

The 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 15-17.

Entry List – 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour

# Class Driver A Driver B Driver C Make Model
1 X Shane Smollen Rob Rubis Shane van Gisbergen BMW M4
4 X Anthony Soole TBA   BMW M4
8 X Brad Carr Tim Slade   BMW M3
21 X Simon Hodges Jayden Ojeda   BMW M4
23 X Beric Lynton Tim Leahey Will Davison BMW M3
27 X Grant Sherrin Iain Sherrin   BMW M4
40 X Karl Begg David Russell Nash Morris BMW M4
58 X Wayne Russell Drew Russell Aaren Russell BMW M3
90 X Duane West Tony D'Alberto   Holden VF GTS
92 X Ben Kavich Michael Kavich   BMW M2 Competition
99 X Steven Ellery Tristan Ellery Dalton Ellery BMW M3
147 X Thomas Sargent Cameron Hill Dale Brede BMW M2 Competition
9 A1 Hadrian Morrall Tyler Mecklem   Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
14 A1 Paul Loiacono Dieter Holzl Alex Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
19 A1 Mark Griffith Rod Salmon Will Brown Mercedes AMG A45
24 A1 Garth Walden Michael Auld   Mercedes A45 AMG
26 A1 Chris O'Brien Ben Wilkinson   BMW M135i
33 A1 Aaron McGill John Bowe   Ford Falcon GT-F
45 A1 Mike Sheargold TBA   Mercedes AMG A45
55 A1 Frank Mammarella Scott Green   Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X RS
66 A1 Dimitri Agathos Brianna Wilson   Subaru WRX Sti
71 A1 Ben Bargwanna Jude Bargwanna   Audi TTRS Plus
77 A1 Jack Winter TBA TBA Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
98 A1 Carey McMahon Chad Parrish George Nakas BMW 1M
118 A1 Dean Campbell Cameron Crick   Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
140 A1 Mark Caine Michael Caine   BMW 1M
171 A1 Paul Buccini Brock Paine   BMW M135i
186 A1 Robert Braune Tony Moloney   BMW 1 Series
222 A1 Cem Yucel Iain Salteri   Volkswagen Golf R
777 A1 Matthew Boylan Lachlan Gibbons   Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
TBC A1 Brad Schumacher TBA   Subaru WRX STi
3 A2 Nicholas McLeod Cameron McLeod Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang Mach 1
7 A2 Tony Quinn Grant Denyer   Ford Mustang GT
16 A2 Tony Levitt Jason Simes Ben Walsh Mercedes W204 C63 AMG
25 A2 Coleby Cowham Lindsay Kearns   Ford Mustang GT
29 A2 Darren Forrest Paul Razum   Holden HSV Clubsport R8
41 A2 Gary Beggs Jim Manteufel   Holden Commodore
44 A2 Daniel Clift Ashley Heffernan   Holden HSV R8 Clubsport VZ
48 A2 Scott Gore Keith Bensley Steve Owen Lexus RC F
49 A2 Tony Alford Kyle Alford   Ford Mustang GT
95 A2 George Miedecke Marcos Ambrose   Ford Mustang GT
151 A2 Travis Lindorff Adam Lowndes   Holden HSV VE GTS
666 A2 Robert Coulthard Trevor Symonds   Holden VE GTS
15 B2 Steve Cox Peter Bray   Holden HSV Clubsport R8
73 B2 Matthew Forbes-Wilson Mark Mallard   Holden VF SSV 6.0
111 B1 James Meaden Richard Davidson Keith Kassulke BMW 335i
10 C Peter McLeod Benjamin McLeod   Holden HSV Astra VX-R
13 C Colin Osborne Rick Bates   Renault Megane RS 265
20 C Robin Lacey Matilda Mravicic Peter Lacey VW Scirocco
31 C Josh Haynes Michael Osmond   Renault Megane RS 265
47 C John Fitzgerald Garry Mennell Aaron Zerefos BMW 130i
51 C Chris Holdt Madeline Stewart David Ling Holden HSV Astra PJ VRX
76 C Luke King Darren Whittington Jarrod Hughes Renault Clio Mk. 4
80 C Ric Shaw Tom Shaw David Cox (UK) Mazda RX8
84 C James Hay Paul Ansell Coby Holland VW Scirocco
360 C Jake Camilleri Scott Nicholas   Mazda 3 MPS
11 D Murray Dowsett Brad McDonald Mitchell Maddren Subaru BRZ
17 D Mitchell McGarry Shayne Nowickyi Jayden Wanzek Toyota 86 GTS
36 D James Holloway Michael Holloway David Brown Toyota Celica SX
39 D Haydn Clark Scott Aho   Subaru BRZ
50 D James Keene Michael Sloss Thomas Needham Mini R56
54 D Brett Parrish Mitchell Wooller Jaylyn Robotham Toyota 86 GTS
86 D Richard Mork TBA   Toyota 86 GTS
121 D Jason Walsh Ben Crossland   Honda DC 5 Type R
TBC D Connor Roberts Lachlan Bloxsom   Toyota 86 ZN GTS
2 E Andrew McMaster Dave Worrell   Mazda 3 SP25
35 E Phil Alexander Scott Freestone Michael Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25
155 E Steve McHugh Michael Hopp Daniel Natoli Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
255 E Ian Cowley Matt Thewlis David Bailey Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
355 E Ian Aplin Amar Sharma Karlie Buccini Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
