Largest ever Bathurst field locked in

The hand-picked field is the biggest ever assembled for an endurance race at the famous Mount Panorama circuit, surpassing the previous record, 64, set by the 6 Hour back in 2017.

From an original 84 entries, the final 70-car entry list includes 15 different brands, 34 different models and more than 160 drivers.

There is some star power in those drivers, too, including reigning Bathurst 6 Hour and one of two Bathurst Triple Crown winners van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi will once again team up with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen in a BMW M4.

Will Davison is set to make his 6 Hour debut alongside 2019 winners Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey.

Other big names on the grid include Tim Slade, Will Brown, Tony D'Alberto, David Russell, John Bowe and NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose, who will share a Mustang with George Miedecke.

The field is split across eight classes – Class X (Ultimate Performance), Class A1 (Extreme Performance Forced Induction), Class A2 (Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated), Class B1 (High Performance Forced Induction), Class B2 (High Performance Naturally Aspirated), Class C (Performance), Class D (Production) and Class E (Compact).

The 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour will take place on April 15-17.

Entry List – 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour

# Class Driver A Driver B Driver C Make Mo del 1 X Shane Smollen Rob Rubis Shane van Gisbergen BMW M4 4 X Anthony Soole TBA BMW M4 8 X Brad Carr Tim Slade BMW M3 21 X Simon Hodges Jayden Ojeda BMW M4 23 X Beric Lynton Tim Leahey Will Davison BMW M3 27 X Grant Sherrin Iain Sherrin BMW M4 40 X Karl Begg David Russell Nash Morris BMW M4 58 X Wayne Russell Drew Russell Aaren Russell BMW M3 90 X Duane West Tony D'Alberto Holden VF GTS 92 X Ben Kavich Michael Kavich BMW M2 Competition 99 X Steven Ellery Tristan Ellery Dalton Ellery BMW M3 147 X Thomas Sargent Cameron Hill Dale Brede BMW M2 Competition 9 A1 Hadrian Morrall Tyler Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS 14 A1 Paul Loiacono Dieter Holzl Alex Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X 19 A1 Mark Griffith Rod Salmon Will Brown Mercedes AMG A45 24 A1 Garth Walden Michael Auld Mercedes A45 AMG 26 A1 Chris O'Brien Ben Wilkinson BMW M135i 33 A1 Aaron McGill John Bowe Ford Falcon GT-F 45 A1 Mike Sheargold TBA Mercedes AMG A45 55 A1 Frank Mammarella Scott Green Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X RS 66 A1 Dimitri Agathos Brianna Wilson Subaru WRX Sti 71 A1 Ben Bargwanna Jude Bargwanna Audi TTRS Plus 77 A1 Jack Winter TBA TBA Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS 98 A1 Carey McMahon Chad Parrish George Nakas BMW 1M 118 A1 Dean Campbell Cameron Crick Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS 140 A1 Mark Caine Michael Caine BMW 1M 171 A1 Paul Buccini Brock Paine BMW M135i 186 A1 Robert Braune Tony Moloney BMW 1 Series 222 A1 Cem Yucel Iain Salteri Volkswagen Golf R 777 A1 Matthew Boylan Lachlan Gibbons Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS TBC A1 Brad Schumacher TBA Subaru WRX STi 3 A2 Nicholas McLeod Cameron McLeod Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang Mach 1 7 A2 Tony Quinn Grant Denyer Ford Mustang GT 16 A2 Tony Levitt Jason Simes Ben Walsh Mercedes W204 C63 AMG 25 A2 Coleby Cowham Lindsay Kearns Ford Mustang GT 29 A2 Darren Forrest Paul Razum Holden HSV Clubsport R8 41 A2 Gary Beggs Jim Manteufel Holden Commodore 44 A2 Daniel Clift Ashley Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsport VZ 48 A2 Scott Gore Keith Bensley Steve Owen Lexus RC F 49 A2 Tony Alford Kyle Alford Ford Mustang GT 95 A2 George Miedecke Marcos Ambrose Ford Mustang GT 151 A2 Travis Lindorff Adam Lowndes Holden HSV VE GTS 666 A2 Robert Coulthard Trevor Symonds Holden VE GTS 15 B2 Steve Cox Peter Bray Holden HSV Clubsport R8 73 B2 Matthew Forbes-Wilson Mark Mallard Holden VF SSV 6.0 111 B1 James Meaden Richard Davidson Keith Kassulke BMW 335i 10 C Peter McLeod Benjamin McLeod Holden HSV Astra VX-R 13 C Colin Osborne Rick Bates Renault Megane RS 265 20 C Robin Lacey Matilda Mravicic Peter Lacey VW Scirocco 31 C Josh Haynes Michael Osmond Renault Megane RS 265 47 C John Fitzgerald Garry Mennell Aaron Zerefos BMW 130i 51 C Chris Holdt Madeline Stewart David Ling Holden HSV Astra PJ VRX 76 C Luke King Darren Whittington Jarrod Hughes Renault Clio Mk. 4 80 C Ric Shaw Tom Shaw David Cox (UK) Mazda RX8 84 C James Hay Paul Ansell Coby Holland VW Scirocco 360 C Jake Camilleri Scott Nicholas Mazda 3 MPS 11 D Murray Dowsett Brad McDonald Mitchell Maddren Subaru BRZ 17 D Mitchell McGarry Shayne Nowickyi Jayden Wanzek Toyota 86 GTS 36 D James Holloway Michael Holloway David Brown Toyota Celica SX 39 D Haydn Clark Scott Aho Subaru BRZ 50 D James Keene Michael Sloss Thomas Needham Mini R56 54 D Brett Parrish Mitchell Wooller Jaylyn Robotham Toyota 86 GTS 86 D Richard Mork TBA Toyota 86 GTS 121 D Jason Walsh Ben Crossland Honda DC 5 Type R TBC D Connor Roberts Lachlan Bloxsom Toyota 86 ZN GTS 2 E Andrew McMaster Dave Worrell Mazda 3 SP25 35 E Phil Alexander Scott Freestone Michael Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25 155 E Steve McHugh Michael Hopp Daniel Natoli Suzuki Swift Sport RS416 255 E Ian Cowley Matt Thewlis David Bailey Suzuki Swift Sport RS416 355 E Ian Aplin Amar Sharma Karlie Buccini Suzuki Swift Sport RS416