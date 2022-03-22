Tickets Subscribe
Endurance News

Old Supercars eligible for Bathurst 12 Hour

Ex-Supercars holding a V8 Touring Car logbook have been made eligible for the Invitational class at the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The class is open to pre-Car of the Future Supercars that currently compete as Super3 cars in the combined Super2/Super3 field.

That means Holden Commodores up to the VEII model and the pre-COTF Ford FG Falcon.

The ex-Supercars will join class staples the V8-powered MARC Cars, as well as 'GTC' cars from one-make categories such as the Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Trofeo Supercup and Audi R8 Cup on the Invitational eligibility list.

A Supercar has competed in the 12 Hour before; back in 2013 Mal Rose, Aaron Tebb and Adam Wallis teamed up to finished 12th outright and first in the Invitational class in Rose's ex-Garry Rogers Motorsport VZ Commodore.

Adding Super3 cars to the eligibility list for the 2022 race suggests that, as rumoured, there are some concerns over entry numbers.

The race, which hasn't been held since 2020 due to the pandemic, has been through a number of changes to get its revival off the ground.

First the event was moved from its traditional February slot to May 13-15 due to a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

It was then scaled back to a Pro-Am race, rather than a full Pro race, due to the anticipated decline in overseas entries given the inevitable calendar clashes prompted by the May date.

The event will still be the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge with plans for it to be return to its pro status next year.

