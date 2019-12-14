Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Breaking news

Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with Aston Martin

shares
comments
Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with Aston Martin
By:
Dec 14, 2019, 7:05 PM

Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon will make his Bathurst 12 Hours debut next year with the R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad.

The New Zealander is joining the Swiss entrant for the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge on February 2 as part of deal that will also result in him sharing a car with two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly. 

They will race an R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 together with team regular Jake Dennis in the Castrol colours in which the Kelly Racing squad's machinery competes in Supercars.

Dixon, who made his only Supercars appearance in a Kelly Racing Holden at Surfers Paradise in 2010, said: "I have never raced at Bathurst before, but I’ve watched races at the Mount Panorama Circuit back when I was a teenager. 

"What I like most about the circuit is the high commitment, especially across the top, and the high-speed passages and then down The Chase and all the way to the last corner.

"My expectations for the 12 hours: with the calibre of the team and the drivers that I am joining, we've got to go in with the mindset of we're going to be successful."

Dixon, Daytona 24 Hours winner in 2006, has never raced a GT3 car, but has been part of Ford's GTE programme since 2016.

Kelly, whose family Supercars squad is swapping from Nissan to Ford for 2020, explained that he had been "working with R-Motorsport in the background for several months" on a project that takes him back to the 12-hour race at Bathurst for the first time since 2016.

"Since my last campaign I've been keeping a close eye on the event with a view to returning; it’s such a great event with many different challenges to what I’m used to in the Supercar at Bathurst. 

"Having the chance to push the Aston across the top of the Mountain is something that I’m really looking forward to."

R-Motorsport team principal Florian Kamelger added that he is "delighted that stars such as Scott and Rick will be there to boost our efforts in the Bathurst project".

Dixon and Kelly are getting their first experience of one of the R-Motorsport Vantages jointly run by the British Arden and JOTA Sport teams at the Algarve circuit in Portugal this weekend. 

R-Motorsport, which finished a close second at Bathurst in 2019, will announce drivers for a second entry for next year's race at a later date.

#76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Scott Dixon, Jake Dennis, Rick Kelly

#76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Scott Dixon, Jake Dennis, Rick Kelly

Photo by: Alex Galli

#76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Scott Dixon

#76 R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Scott Dixon

Photo by: Alex Galli

Next article
Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari

Previous article

Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance , IndyCar
Drivers Scott Dixon
Teams R-Motorsport
Author Gary Watkins

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

Trending

1
WEC

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain

2
Formula 1

New F1 teams shouldn't be "second-class citizens"

3
IMSA

Pilet lands Rolex 24 drive with Pfaff GTD squad

4
FIA F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

5
Formula 1

Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February

Latest videos

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race 00:00
Endurance

Kyalami 9 Hours - Race

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

Latest news

Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with Aston Martin
Endu

Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with Aston Martin

Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari
Endu

Rossi to start Gulf 12 Hours from seventh in Ferrari

Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour
Endu

Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3
BEC

BMW reveals teaser image of all-new M4 GT3

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win
Endu

Porsche beats Mercedes to IGTC crown with Kyalami win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.