Hamilton's X44, Ganassi teams depart Extreme E
Lewis Hamilton's X44 team will not compete in the final season of the all-electric Extreme E championship before it morphs into its hydrogen-powered Extreme H guise, series organisers have announced.
Cristina Gutierrez, Fraser McConnell, X44 Vida Carbon Racing, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing
Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images
It has also been announced that Chip Ganassi Racing will depart the series.
A statement from the American team said: "We sincerely thank Extreme E for welcoming our GMC HUMMER EV entry as part of their innovative series and look forward to following the series' growth.
"We will be watching closely as the series, and its technical partners continue to push motorsports in their move upward and into a modernised off-road hydrogen-powered race car for 2025 and beyond."
Like X44, Ganassi had been involved since the championship's inauguration, with the late Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price taking victory in Sardinia in 2022. It proved the team's high point in the championship before LeDuc was sidelined by cancer.
