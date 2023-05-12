Hydro X Prix: Extreme E prepares for Scotland test

The Hydro X Prix will consist of two rounds across Saturday and Sunday, located inside the restored former Glenmuckloch opencast coal mine in Dumfries and Galloway, which is being transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm.

The series will use its platform to bring awareness to the site transformation as well as launching its latest environmental legacy programme, focused on the restoration of the nearby River Nith and the preservation of Atlantic salmon, which has been affected by rising water temperatures and changing rainfall patterns.

The layout and conditions that the drivers will face couldn't be more contrasting from the dry desert of Saudi Arabia at the season-opener, with the surface including a mixture of grass, gravel and clay. The course, which features a downhill descent into a quarry, will be fast, narrow and technical. And with the strong possibility of rain being thrown into the mix, drivers will have everything thrown at them on an evolving layout.

The revised race format for season three will continue this weekend after being well-received last time out. Single-car qualifying has been replaced with five-car qualifying heats, with combined results from two qualifying sessions determining which teams progress to the grand final and the five teams that miss out taking part in a separate redemption race.

A view of the pit and paddock area, with the Command Centre and switch zone in the foreground Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

After a close title fight last year between Lewis Hamilton's X44 squad and Nico Rosberg's Rosberg X Racing outfit, the top of the standings looks a little different ahead of rounds three and four.

A win apiece during the opening weekend for Molly Taylor and Kevin Hansen (Veloce Racing) and Laia Sanz and Matthias Ekstrom (Acciona Sainz) leaves the two teams tied at the top on 46 points, with RXR's returning duo Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson currently trailing 15 behind after starting the season with a pair of third places.

Reigning champion Cristina Gutierrez and new partner Fraser McConnell sit fourth for X44, two points ahead of Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing's Amanda Sorensen and RJ Anderson.

Extreme E's longest-serving pairing will be looking to bounce back from a disastrous start to their campaign, with Andretti's Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen at the foot of the standings after rolling their Electric Odyssey on both days in Saudi Arabia. This weekend is viewed as a home event for the team, which is based in the UK, and Munnings is the only British driver in the field. The pair's previous form in the championship suggests they are capable of fighting at the front.

The series' newest team, Carl Cox Motorsport, made a promising debut in March, and its exciting line-up of Christine Giampaoli Zonca and two-time DTM champion Timo Scheider could spring a surprise in Scotland.

There is a change to the driver line-up at Jenson Button's JBXE outfit, with Formula 1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen replaced by reigning European RX1 rallycross Champion Andreas Bakkerud, who will make his Extreme E debut this weekend alongside Hedda Hosas and is expected to continue with the team for the rest of the season.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky / Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images