Previous / Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying
Extreme E / Ocean X-Prix Qualifying report

Loeb, Gutierrez top Senegal XE qualifying for Hamilton's X44 team

By:

Sebastien Loeb and Cristine Gutierrez stormed the combined qualifying times for Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team ahead of the second Extreme E round in Senegal.

The French-Spanish pair carried a fine 4.239s advantage over from the Saturday morning session on the four-mile beach course.

Times would prove almost invariably slower in the afternoon shootout as the sand ruts grew deeper.

That meant Loeb and Gutierrez returned a stint of 10m57.567s, a little over 10s adrift of their morning pace, but they remained the only duo to dip under the 11-minute barrier.

The fifth of the nine teams to take to the circuit, Gutierrez handed over to Loeb and the nine-time World Rally Champion proved characteristically smooth behind the wheel.

He crossed the line with a massive 27.58s in hand over the drivers of Rosberg X Racing, affording the team the inside grid position for the first semi-final on Sunday morning.

Inaugural Saudi Arabia event winner RXR eventually managed to recover second in the combined times, having benefited from a morning penalty for Abt Cupra when official series reserve racer Jutta Kleinschmidt entered the driver changeover area before her temporary teammate Mattias Ekstrom had come to a stop and hit neutral.

RXR duo Johan Krisotffersson and Molly Taylor secured the position despite a massive moment for Taylor, when the rear axle was flicked up into the air and then the car nosedived, forcing the Australian to divert well off line to recover.

Abt Cupra secured the final position in the first semi-final as Ekstrom and 2001 Dakar Rally winner Kleinschmidt - replacing the sickness-sidelined Claudia Hurtgen - recorded the second fastest time of the afternoon but fell back due to the earlier penalty.

Kleinschmidt was another driver forced into evasive action when the rear of her car took flight and the Odyssey 21 crashed back down on its bump stops. She was also briefly delayed at the driver changeover when her HANS device caught.

With Kevin Hansen filling in for the absent Jenson Button, JBXE was the first team into the second semi-final courtesy of his and teammate Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky’s smooth runs.

An early bath in Saudi, when Veloce Racing driver Stephane Sarrazin rolled and terminally damaged the car’s roll cage, meant the pace of the Frenchman and teammate Jamie Chadwick was subdued.

A “low-risk” strategy and opting for a different racing line to their similarly conservative morning efforts meant they ended the day fifth fastest in the combined times, but seventh in the afternoon run only.

The ART Grand Prix-supported entry will be joined in the second semi-final by the rebranded Xite Energy Racing squad, formerly Hispano Suiza, with the trouble-free but unremarkable exploits of Oliver Bennett and Cristina Giampaoli Zonca suffice to progress into the heat.

A torrid start to life in Extreme E for Chip Ganassi Racing continued as the American outfit missed out on the semi-final due to a protracted car shutdown during Kyle LeDuc’s run.

The rapid American was first in the car and flying from the off with a win-or-bust style to extract a 6.3s margin over any other driver at the time of his lap. But a heavy landing appeared to trigger a full shutdown and LeDuc was forced to exit the car and hit an external reset button at a cost of almost four minutes.

He finally resumed in similarly speedy fashion to claw back 12s but he and teammate Sara Price were effectively already eliminated from the semi-final battles.

Andretti United meanwhile hit more trouble. Timmy Hansen’s morning car reset was compounded by set-up alterations that appeared not to suit either him or stablemate Catie Munnings, leaving them down in eighth.

Double World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr and his co-owned Acciona Sainz team walked away in last after a morning water pump failure for the powertrain cooling package.

The car was repaired in time for the afternoon shootout, where he and Laia Sanz snared the sixth fastest time. But with no morning banker laps, they were out of contention.

About this article

Series Extreme E
Event Ocean X-Prix
Sub-event Q2
Author Matt Kew

Extreme E

1h
Extreme E

6h
Extreme E

23h
Video Inside
Extreme E

May 28, 2021
Extreme E

May 28, 2021
More from
Matt Kew
Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Hamilton's X44 team tops opening Senegal XE qualifying

Ill Hurtgen withdraws from Senegal round, Kleinschmidt in Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Ill Hurtgen withdraws from Senegal round, Kleinschmidt in

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020
Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge Prime

Why latest Hamilton-Rosberg battle won’t have the same edge

Even four years after it ended, the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg has yet to be topped for drama and intrigue by anything F1 has seen since. But the next iteration commencing in 2021 will played out on much different terms...

Extreme E
Oct 30, 2020
How the new electric series with planet-changing aims will work Prime

How the new electric series with planet-changing aims will work

The new off-road electric race series from the people who brought you Formula E has no less an aim than saving the world’s most at-risk habitats. Here’s who things are set to get underway in 2021

Extreme E
Jan 14, 2020

