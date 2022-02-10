Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Defending Extreme E champion Taylor splits with Rosberg team
Extreme E News

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape

World Rally champion Carlos Sainz and teammate Laia Sanz will remain in Extreme E in 2022 as the grid nears completion subject to the finances of Jenson Button’s JBXE squad.

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
Matt Kew
By:

Two major moves in the championship's driver market were announced last week.

Reigning champion Molly Taylor split with Rosberg X Racing while four-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah has replaced Mattias Ekstrom at the Abt Cupra concern.

As the entry list continues to fall into place with fewer than 10 days until the season-opening round in Neom, Saudi Arabia, rival teams have announced stable line-ups.

Two-time WRC title winner Sainz Sr will carry on alongside his two-wheel Dakar Rally expert stablemate Sanz after their car's reliability-restricted run to sixth in the points last year.

The Extreme E programme for Sainz, 59, at the Acciona Sainz squad will supplement his involvement in the new all-electric Audi RS Q e-tron project alongside Ekstrom.

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Sainz XE Team, Jutta Kleinschmidt, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing will hang on to the services of Kyle Leduc and Sara Price.

The American duo showed glimmers of immense pace in 2021 but were critically hurt by crashes and unreliability to consign the duo to eighth of the nine teams in the standings.

Team boss Dave Berkenfield previously told Motorsport.com: "We've seen lots of little moments of really good stuff from Kyle and Sarah.

"The pace is there. I'm less worried about that. I'm more worried about consistency and driving smart.

"For our team right now, it's defining the race craft, getting the car to the finish and bringing Kyle and Sarah into that mindset."

Andretti United (Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings) plus Lewis Hamilton's X44 (Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez) have also named unchanged line-ups for the new season.

With McLaren Racing making its debut with the services of Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust, while Veloce Racing sports a new pairing in Lance Woolridge and Christine Giampaoli Zonca, just two teams are yet to go public with their plans for 2022.

Although Xite Energy had been ready to walk away as a series backer and the title sponsor of the Hispano Suiza crew, it is now set to renew its deals and stay put.

But driver Oliver Bennett's interest in Extreme E had cooled come a home event in Dorset in December while the squad lost the popular Giampaoli Zonca to Veloce.

The biggest uncertainty remains JBXE. Button told Motorsport.com that it was imperative the team find more sponsor deals to remain part of the championship in 2022.

It has yet to announce a driver pairing for the new season but has lost Ahlin-Kottulinsky, who was handpicked by Button following a private shootout, to champion Rosberg X Racing.

Motorsport.com understands that series chiefs are involved in the future of JBXE to sure up a 10-team grid.

2022 Extreme E line-up

Abt Cupra: Nassar Al-Attiyah, Jutta Kleinschmidt
Acciona Sainz: Carlos Sainz Sr, Laia Sanz
Andretti United: Timmy Hansen, Catie Munnings
Chip Ganassi Racing: Kyle Leduc, Sara Price
Hispano Suiza: TBC
JBXE: TBC
McLaren Racing: Tanner Foust, Emma Gilmour
Rosberg X Racing: Johan Kristoffersson, Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinksy
Veloce Racing: Lance Woolridge, Christine Giampaoli Zonca
X44: Sebastien Loeb, Cristina Gutierrez

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020
