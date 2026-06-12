F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP1
Follow along for updates from first practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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Summary
Live Text
Verstappen head back out after a minor adjustment, on the same set of softs.
Piastri has just clocked a very respectable 1m16.566s on mediums - purple in the first and last sectors...
Russell is purple through the first two sectors... and the third! P1 with 1m16.363 - 0.684s quicker than Verstappen.
Fornaroli now out sans aero rakes, and on mediums.
Verstappen pits, and Iwasa emerges on mediums. No aero rakes now for the Super Formula champion.
Replay shows Bortoleto having to quell a twitchy rear end on corner entry, which is why he slewed off track.
P1 for Verstappen with a 1m17.047s, and fastest through the second and third sectors. But there's obviously more to come, given that Russell's time (0.306s off) was set on mediums.
Well let's see, because Russell is heading out on softs.
Bortoleto essays a little journey across the gravel at Turn 8 but manages to get back on track.
Lindblad and Verstappen now coming out on softs.
1m18.515s for Aron - 1.162s off Russell but he's the fastest so far through the final sector.
Looks like the Racing Bulls were on mediums. Sainz has been "noted" for impeding Lawson.
Vesti and Aron have been allowed push laps on soft tyres - let's see what they can do...
Russell parks after nine laps on the mediums. Piastri still circulating for now on the same compound, 14 laps total so far although he visited the pits after nine.
Leclerc also back out on mediums after some adjustments in the garage - he's done nine laps in total on those.
j.m.easten asks "Why no leaderboard?"
Simple answer to that: some idiot (me) failed to tick the box which makes it appear. "Old man and technology eh?"as Ed Hardy would say.
Refresh the page and it should appear as if by magic.
Fornaroli has completed five laps but is showing as having not set a time. He certainly wouldn't be pushing with aero rakes on board; hopefully the team will let him loose later.
We're told there is a wiring loom issue for Browning, and this is what's being winkled out.
Russell has trimmed his time to 1m17.353s, Piastri currently P2 and 0.202s. Leclerc - not on track at the moment - is P3 with a 1m18.009s.
Paul Aron did two laps on softs earlier, too, but is currently in the garage.
Pretty much everyone on track circulating on the medium Pirellis at the moment. Herta a notable outlier on softs. Ocon, Bortoleto, Bearman and possibly the Racing Bulls on hards.
We say 'possibly' because our data screen is showing them as a question mark.
New underwear for Colton Herta as he has a huge moment at the exit of Turn 8, skating over the exit kerb. Well done to him for not having a massive shunt there – we recall Nico Rosberg smearing his Williams along the wall there at a test in 2007.
Followed by Mark Webber walking into the garage and saying "Britney's ****ed it..."
The key takeaway from the pitlane speeding furore is that while the initial focus was on the configuration of the fast lane (word circulated that it had changed to accommodate the Cadillac pit), actually it wasn't the case that drivers were taking liberties with the line. The issue was caused by the measurement of the distance being wrong.
Statement from Formula One Management apropos the Gasly fiasco:
“As part of the right of review process relating to Monaco, we have proactively assisted the FIA in gathering all the relevant information to help inform the steward’s assessments. We measured the relevant areas in the pitlane identically to the 2025 event and followed procedures in the usual way. However, the process has identified a measurement discrepancy. Like everyone in the sport we strive for the best results and, as always, any improvements or refinements that are identified as being required in light of this situation will be implemented.”
George Russell sets the fastest lap so far with a 1m17.414s, on the medium Pirellis.
Piastri complaining about a vibration from his brakes, but he's told this isn't an issue which can be fixed quickly, so he'll have to put up with it unless the car is undriveable.
F1 TV cuts to the other Williams garage, where Browning's car is still up on stands with its nose off, surrounded by mechanics.
Sainz, having been pushed back into the garage, now emerges and joins the track.
Iwasa also circulating with a substantial array of pitot tubes set up behind his Red Bull's front wheels.
Just an installation lap for F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli in a McLaren garlanded with aero rakes behind the front wheels. Lots to do for the Woking team as it tries to get on top of the problematic front wing it first tried in Canada, and which is the foundation of a new development path.
The cars are filing out of the pitlane – all except Carlos Sainz, whose Williams has ground to a halt in the fast lane.
ROOKIE ROUND-UP
This being Barcelona, a track most drivers could lap while asleep, seven teams have elected to 'spend' one of their mandatory rookie FP1 outings here.
We'll be seeing:-
Frederik Vesti (Mercedes, in for Antonelli)
Dino Beganovic (Ferrari, Hamilton)
Leonardo Fornaroli (McLaren, Norris)
Ayumu Iwasa (Red Bull, Hadjar)
Paul Aron (Audi, Hulkenberg)
Luke Browning (Williams, Albon)
Colton Herta (Cadillac, Perez)
GASLY BUSINESS
As you can imagine, the Alpine case has opened a can of worms and not all the pitlane is united behind the Enstone team. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, for instance, said Alpine should have left more margin.
Aston Martin's chief trackside officer Mike Krack said his team noted the pitlane was bumpy – perhaps because the cranes used to assemble the pit complex hadn't been 'parked' on platforms to spread the load. So Aston Martin made sure to include a little margin in the settings for its pitlane speed limiter.
So, yes, all the people who left margin are saying "I told you so" to the ones who didn't.
The biggest loser in all this, of course, is George Russell, who was handed a drive-through penalty for not serving his 5s ping for pitlane speeding. It's one thing to undo a 10s time penalty, quite another to engage in a complex unpicking of where someone might have finished had they not incurred a drive-through.
HOLA FROM BARCELONA!
And before we even get rolling with on-track matters, some huge news overnight as Alpine was first granted a right of review into Pierre Gasly's pitlane speeding penalty in Monaco – highly unusual given the high bars set in such cases – then that penalty was overturned.
Let's get you up to speed with the news itself, Gasly's reinstatement to third place, and Alpine's initial reaction. Our trackside team have just been to an impromptu press conference with team boss Steve Nielsen, so we'll have that for you shortly.
By: Stuart Codling