The frontrunners have been lapping in the late 1m22s, though Russell has just done a 1m23 in traffic. He has 2.1s in hand over Hamilton, who is 2.9s ahead of Antonelli. The second Mercedes has been chipping away at this gap over the past few laps.

Norris now 1.6s behind Antonelli and 7.7s ahead of Verstappen.

Max has been told he is "very much racing Leclerc" and so he is – Leclerc has been closing in at a rate of around 0.4s a lap and is 2.8s behind as we reach lap 26.