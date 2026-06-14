F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - Race
Follow along for updates from race day at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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Russell is in the thick of traffic – Lindblad, Bortoleto and Sainz to clear. Antonelli now 0.7s behind him.
Russell is told Hamilton is on a three-stopper – stating the obvious there. Verstappen now pits at the end of lap 29. Hards going on.
Hamilton right on Piastri's tail now.
Antonelli pops in a personal best lap. He's just 2.7s off Russell now.
Hamilton emerges in P7, 1.3s behind Piastri.
End of lap 27 and Hamilton breaks for the pits again! How will Mercedes respond?
Russell says his front end "feels a bit weak".
Colapinto now 2.9s off his teammate so that vindicates Alpine's call to swap them.
Piastri now 6s off Leclerc and in a race of his own. Hadjar is 19s behind him.
The real battle on track is for P9, which Lawson is defending from Hulkenberg and Gasly. Hulkenberg has just got on the radio to complain about Lawson moving under braking for Turn 1.
The frontrunners have been lapping in the late 1m22s, though Russell has just done a 1m23 in traffic. He has 2.1s in hand over Hamilton, who is 2.9s ahead of Antonelli. The second Mercedes has been chipping away at this gap over the past few laps.
Norris now 1.6s behind Antonelli and 7.7s ahead of Verstappen.
Max has been told he is "very much racing Leclerc" and so he is – Leclerc has been closing in at a rate of around 0.4s a lap and is 2.8s behind as we reach lap 26.
End of lap 22, Lindblad becomes the last driver to visit the pits.
Russell now reaching the tail-enders to lap them. Perez first – he's already been passed by Bearman.
Gasly then went around six tenths faster than Colapinto, but that could just be Colapinto leaving a gap for temperature management purposes.
The Alpines have swapped places. They also pitted a few laps ago – Colapinto on lap 14, Gasly on lap 16 – and Gasly has been lobbying for the swap.
Colapinto queried the instruction – they're supposed to be managing rather than pushing – but obeyed. So they are now P12 and P13.
Suspected gearbox issue for Stroll.
Lawson passes Bearman for P10, and the Haas driver capitulates to the inevitable and comes into the pits for new tyres. He emerges last, behind Perez.
Those leaving-the-track-and-gaining-advantage investigations into Lindblad and Hulkenberg have been nixed – no further investigation.
Hadjar emerged from the pits behind Lawson but has made short work of him and Bearman, both of whom are yet to pit.
So that's all the frontrunners pitted for now, and all swapping to hard apart from Verstappen, who has used one of his two new mediums.
Sainz under investigation for a startline procedure infringement.
So far we've already lost Stroll and Bottas from this race.
Ferrari now insists Leclerc comes in... and he does at the end of lap 16.
Hadjar pits at the end of lap 15.
Piastri also pits for hards.
Leclerc is told to box, but says no.
So that's Leclerc in the lead – for now – on the mediums with which he started the race. Russell emerges behind him in P2, 5.3s off.
Hamilton a further 1.7s behind Russell, then a 6.6s gap to Antonelli.
Antonelli in at the end of lap 14.
"I was managing in that first stint. You've exposed me to Kimi now," Russell complains on the radio.
"It's not going to be long for everyone," he's told. "Nothing to worry about here."
Norris emerges between Hamilton and Hadjar.
Norris also now pitting at the end of lap 13.
Let's see where they feed out. Russell is in front of Hamilton, but behind Piastri.
Verstappen has emerged between Hadjar and Lindblad.