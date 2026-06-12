F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for updates from second practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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Piastri does a 1m15.483. He did personal bests through the first two sectors but was slower than his medium-shod time through sector three. Those softs just don't seem to be able to deliver peak grip through a whole lap if you lean on them.
Verstappen is back out on those hards he was using earlier.
1m19.286s for Alonso and that was with personal bests through each sector. Dismal.
Piastri out on new softs, let's see what he can do on this grippier rubber...
Antonelli's best so far is a 1m16.015s, 0.580s off Russell.
Russell goes P1 with 1m15.435s on new softs, purple in sector one but slower than Lecerc through the second and Piastri in the third.
"Shall we just box and regroup?" asks Albon on the radio. That car still not a happy place after sitting out FP1 entirely.
P2 for Leclerc! Purple middle sector on a 1m15.799s lap. But he's on softs and that's 0.075s off a lap set on mediums.
Track getting busier now and quali sims are in progress. Colapinto doing personal bests in the first two sectors, Gasly doing the same in the first.
Colapinto's lap goes away in the final sector but he improves to 1m17.051s. Gasly aborts his lap and breaks for the pits.
Cadillac says it's an ECU issue for Bottas. "We're reprogramming him with a view to getting him out on track in the later stage of the session."
Russell also bails after a three-lap stint on those pre-used mediums.
Perez did personal bests in the first two sectors but it was only good for a 1m19.261s.
No, Sainz pits after three laps.
Looks like quali sims for Sainz, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Hadjar, ALbon, Perez and Stroll since they're all on softs.
Saying that, Verstappen pits after just three laps on the softs.
Quite quiet on track at the moment. Just Russell and Verstappen of the frontrunners. Then Sainz, Lindblad, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Albon, Perez and now Stroll.
Lawson's car has been removed so business gets under way again. Verstappen has returned to the track on soft tyres. Curious run plan...
"It's off, I have nothing," said Lawson on the radio. He then says, "Oh, the gearbox broke."
Could be a hydraulic failure since the replay showed the car not responding to his demand for power, just running gradually to a halt.
Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls has stopped just outside the pit exit. He's actually outside the pits but still inside the white line marking the exit lane.
Verstappen pits after another three laps on hards, bringing his total to six on those boots.
The only driver yet to appear on track is Valtteri Bottas. F1 TV cuts to a shot of the Cadillac garage with lots of people standing around. The usually reliable Cadillac WhatsApp group is yet to offer an explanation of what's going on there.
Russell pumps in a 1m15.945s, good for P2, He was fastest of all through the first sector but not as quick as Piastri over the remainder of the lap.
Antonelli on a push lap. He has a good first sector, but not as quick as Verstappen's, then he overcooks it into Turn 10 and aborts the lap.
Verstappen back out again on those hards, his first timed lap a 1m17.907s.
F1 TV images confirm Verstappen was indeed on the white-liveried hards. He's now returned to the pits.
Oscar Piastri sets the new P1 time, 1m15.724s. Six tenths faster than Russell's soft-shod time this morning.
Antonelli's first timed lap of the day is a 1m17.022s.
So we're likely to see a great improvement over the benchmark FP1 times, given has just set that lap on hards.
Franco's time in P1 is curtailed quickly by Verstappen and Leclerc. Max now fastest with a 1m16.452s.
George Russell's fastest time from this morning was 1m16.363s.
Franco Colapinto opens this afternoon's bidding with a 1m17.766s.
Medium-compound Pirellis the choice of all the drivers to take to the track so far, with the exception of Verstappen who is on hards, according to our data screen.
Kimi Antonelli will be taking to the track for the first time in FP2, having given up his car to Mercedes tester Fred Vesti for his "rookie" FP1 session. The championship leader has been reflecting on his travails from last season.