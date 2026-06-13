F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for updates from third practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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Hulkenberg sets the fastest time of the day so far with his first flier on mediums, 1m18.477s. Still way off yesterday's pace.
He's now the only driver on track, Perez having headed to the pits.
That's two stints of three laps on the softs for Bottas, with a fastest time of 1m19.962s. The Porsche fraction!
F1 TV shows a replay of Perez overcooking it at Turn 9, but gathering the car back before reaching the gravel. Good job, because it's easy to end up in the barrier there.
Bottas has pitted after six laps on softs, but Hulkenberg has decided to join Perez on track.
The caveat when it comes to pace analysis is that very few teams ventured far into double figures in terms of lap count. Gasly and Lindblad were the outliers here, doing 14 and 16 laps respectively on the mediums.
Even that compound was looking pretty ugly when it came off the cars, and Pirelli's regular Friday-evening debrief highlighted the high levels of thermal degradation being experienced this weekend. It predicts two pitstops per car for the race, maybe even three.
Among the other interesting wrinkles from yesterday was the long run pace, where Mercedes (Russell) and Ferrari (Leclerc) were faster on average. Both those cars running mediums for that. Red Bull (Verstappen) and McLaren (Norris) were slower on softs. Norris actually the thick end of half a second a lap slower than Russell on average.
So McLaren has the one-lap pace but the Mercedes makes lighter weather of race pace.
Bottas on the softs, Perez on the mediums by the way.
We're off! Air temperature is 32C, track temperature 47C.
The first cars out of the pitlane are the Cadillacs of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.
So the key takeaway from practice yesterday was that the softest tyre compound – the C4 this year – was really struggling in the heat, even over a single lap. Push too hard, too soon, and the laptime would just bleed away in the final sector.
McLaren also broke curfew overnight to perform work on both cars. "The team will replace permissible key components to help improve the robustness of the installation and integration of the power unit on both cars," said the McLaren statement.
Lando Norris is on the last of his battery packs for the year already.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
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By: Stuart Codling