Yes, Hulkenberg inserts himself into P5 with a 1m16.066s, splitting the McLarens.

Bearman, Colapinto and Gasly also improve on their final runs and slot into P11, P12 and P13.

Sainz also heaves himself out of the drop zone in the final moments! P16 with a 1m16.881s That was the threshold.

Well, must have been some nerves in the RB garage as Lawson ended up P15.

Eliminated in Q1: Ocon, Albon, Perez, Bottas, Stroll and Alonso.