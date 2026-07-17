Verstappen's 1m47.070s from earlier on stands as the fastest lap of the session, 0.145s up on Hamilton and 0.207s quicker than Leclerc. Hadjar in P4 comfortably within the three tenths required at Red Bull of a Max teammate.

Then it's a battle of the Mercedes-powered machinery, just four tenths separating the fastest McLaren from the slowest Mercedes. All within a second of Max's best, then the gaps widen as we go past Arvid Lindblad in P9. It's close between the Racing Bulls and the Audis but then we quickly proceed to those who are two seconds or more off the ultimate pace.

P22 was Jak Crawford, 6.129s off Verstappen and underlining the mountain Aston Martin has to climb this season.