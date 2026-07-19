If it does rain, this will be the first serious running these cars have done in wet conditions – there have been tests, but on race weekends there has been barely a smattering of drizzle during track sessions. In Canada, a handful of drivers started on intermediates but got off them straight away when conditions cleared up.

That could be significant because some teams haven't run the wet or intermediate tyres at all. There are concerns about how effective they will be in terms of grip - to the extent that it's been agreed to increase the internal temperature of the blankets used to pre-warm the tyres before fitting.