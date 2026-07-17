The gap between Russell and Antonelli is interesting. Obviously the denizens of social media have a theory, which is that the team is favouring Antonelli. Because obviously a team that wants to bank a huge financial bonus by winning the constructors' championship is going to jeopardise that by screwing one of its drivers. Wait, what? Well, never let logic get in the way of a conspiracy theory.

If you look at the data from Silverstone, for instance, Antonelli was achieving higher top speeds before the ramp-down phase on areas such as the Hangar Straight, which is what's fuelled the conspiracy theories.

But top speed is a factor of how much power is in the battery, so there is a school of thought that Russell is scrubbing off more speed through corners because of his preference for braking late and attacking the apex. He then needs to lean on the battery slightly more to regain the apex speed lost to his teammate. It's subtle but it's there...