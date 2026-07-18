Verstappen goes P2 with a 1m47.167s on his first push lap on softs. Leclerc is going quicker on his second flying lap but it's still a tad underwhelming by his standards: 1m47.469s is P5 for now, 0.680s off his teammate.

Hadjar is marooned in the pit exit, reporting no power, and the marshals seem to be struggling to clear it out of the way.