2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for updates from Spa-Francorchamps as F1 gets underway for third Belgian GP practice
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Piastri is back out, but running the same set of soft tyres so we're unlikely to see an improvement from him.
Russell and Antonelli now out of the pits on softs, by the way.
Verstappen goes P2 with a 1m47.167s on his first push lap on softs. Leclerc is going quicker on his second flying lap but it's still a tad underwhelming by his standards: 1m47.469s is P5 for now, 0.680s off his teammate.
Hadjar is marooned in the pit exit, reporting no power, and the marshals seem to be struggling to clear it out of the way.
Leclerc's first flying lap is nothing to write home about - 1m47.890s. Let's see what he can do after a cool-down lap and then another push. Hamilton has clocked a 1m46.789s to return to P1 on his second flying lap.
Only Verstappen, Russell and Antonelli yet to essay their first laps of the day.
Lindblad finds a decent chunk of time with his second push lap - 1m47.342s on those softs.
Not that long a run for Hadjar, then - he pits after six laps.
Piastri now posts a 1m47.461s - looks like a second push lap on his first set of softs.
Hadjar improves to 1m47.507s, five laps into that run on mediums.
While all that image-related faffing has been going on, a flood of other cars have joined the circuit, all on softs.
Lewis Hamilton now fastest with a 1m47.436s.
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Let's post a couple of pictures from a similar angle for comparison purposes of the Racing Bulls upgrade.
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls Team
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images
Lindblad goes top with a 1m48.210s, but is immediately demoted by teammate Lawson to the tune of 0.424s. And Lawson is the guy running the previous-spec car this weekend – Lindblad has a suite of upgrades including a new chassis which enables the car to have a narrower roll hoop.
Hadjar opens the book with a 1m48.231s, the fastest of these opening sallies, but obviously it's early days yet and this will be a long run on those mediums rather than a qualifying simulation. Next fastest is Bearman, 0.699s off on softs.
Gasly now out on mediums, the two Racing Bulls cars on softs.
Perez reporting some "hesitations" on the engine which "feel quite weird".
In terms of those joining the track so far, Colapinto and Hadjar are on mediums, while Bottas, Perez, Ocon and Bearman are on softs.
Franco Colapinto is the first to leave the pits. Ronald Vording has interviewed him in the latest edition of Autosport magazine.
We have the green light and some engines are firing up - but as usual with FP3 there is no massive urgency to leave the garages. Typically teams will only use two sets of tyres in this session, so it pays to wait a little.
Ambient temperature is currently 19C, down on yesterday, but because it's still sunny the track temperature is 35C.
And in a masterpiece of stating the obvious, Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is the pacesetter here.
Lando Norris was just a couple of tenths off pacesetter Kimi Antonelli in FP2, but that doesn't mean McLaren has the second-best car here.
Also, a big rebuild job for Alpine overnight after Pierre Gasly smote the barrier near the end of FP2...
HELLO FROM SPA
FP3 is about to get rolling in just a few minutes. Need to catch up on what happened yesterday?
By: Stuart Codling