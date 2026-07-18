2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - Qualifying
Follow along for updates from Spa-Francorchamps as qualifying for the Belgian GP gets underway
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Summary
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In other housekeeping notes, Lindblad curreently P8 on 1m46.054s, Bortoleto P9 (1m46.479s). No time as yet for Hadjar.
Piastri's car now being closely examined in the McLaren pits for damage.
There is a red flag so that gravel Piastri kicked onto the circuit can be swept clear.
Hamilton's first flier, BTW, was 1m45.062s for P5. Russell P6 with 1m45.156s. Piastri P7 with 1m45.462s - 0.661s off teammate Norris, but he was on semi-used tyres and looks like he dipped wheels in the gravel at Stavelot.
Norris now goes P1! 1m44.801s, 0.039s quicker than Antonelli. Where did that come from? He was circulating at a distance behind Hamilton's Ferrari, but probably not close enough to benefit from a tow.
1m44.984s for Verstappen! That was well worth doing, a perfectly executed team manoeuvre.
But it's not enough - Antonelli goes round in 1m44.840s. P1 for the Mercedes.
And now Leclerc annexes P2 with a 1m44.893s.
Red Bull orchestrating a tow here for Verstappen - Hadjar slowing down in the final sector so he can tow is teammate down the back 'straight'.
Lindblad also on used softs.
Piastri also showing up as running on used tyres - likely that lightly scrubbed set which has only done half a push lap at the end of Q2.
Thus, Hadjar essays his first Q3 run on used softs, as does Bortoleto. "Three unsafe releases in one," harrumphs Piastri on the radio as the Audi pushes into the pit exit queue.
Q1 IS GO!
Don't forget that whatever happens, Norris and Hadjar will be ejected from the top 10 because of their penalties.
Yes, hydraulic leak for Hulkenberg, according to F1 TV.
So Lawson, Gasly, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Sainz and Bearman are the drivers eliminated in Q2. The only change in the order was Colapinto finding a clearer lap that time around, enabling him to leapfrog Hulkenberg.
Our GPS shows Hulkenberg's car has stopped on the run downhilll towards Pouhon.
Piastri abandons his lap early - a canny move. The McLaren pitwall has clocked that none of the drivers in the elimination zone has improved enough to threaten the top 10. Russell also doesn't improve on his previous time.
Gasly doesn't improve position-wise; ditto Colapinto.
Lawson, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Sainz and Bearman are the drivers looking at elimination. Bortoleto the tenant of P10 with 1m46.082s.
Leclerc and Russel are the outliers here on used softs. You would think Leclerc is safe but Russell can't afford to get caught out – his best of 1m45.689s puts him P8 at the moment.
0.940s is the gap from P1 to P10. So naturally P6 and below are heading back out, as is Leclerc.
Lindblad, Piastri, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Lawson, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Sainz and Beraman all on new softs.
Interesting to watch the Audis. Bortoleto currently P10 on 1m46.082s, Hulkenberg P13 (1m46.715s). Figure some of that gap is down to Hulk being on used softs. Both of them tried to latch on to faster cars to get a tow – Bortoleto to Verstappen, Hulkenberg to Hamilton.
So that's a laptime spread of 2.448s between Antonelli in P1 and Bearman in P16.
Antonelli P1 after the first flying laps in Q2 with a 1m45.142s, 0.255s up on Leclerc who is currently P2 ahead of Norris on a 1m45.454s. Hamilton in P4 with a 1m45.543s.
Well we got it half right. Colapinto came up on Hulkenberg and Hamilton right at the end of the lap and that's cost him - 0.7s off his own teammate on that first flying lap. Antonelli was too far back from Gasly to benefit even on the run to Blanchimont.
Antonelli might benefit from a bit of a tow from Gasly at the end of his first flying lap if he times this right. Or maybe just suffer in the dirty air.
Colapinto is likely to get a lot of traffic on his first flier - Hulkenberg, Hamilton and maybe Leclerc too.
Colapinto leads the cars out for Q2. All cars now on track, Sainz and Bearman showing as being on used softs according to our data screen.
So it's Albon, Ocon, Bottas, Perez, Alonso and Stroll eliminated in Q1. Albon didn't improve on his earlier 1m47.120s and the difference between staying in and going out was a matter of milliseconds - Bearman in P16 did a 1m47.113s.
Colapinto does the business with a 1m46.795s - just a tenth off teammate Gasly.
Gasly does likewise, 1m46.679s. The Cadillacs and Aston Martins have shot their bolt so it's boiling down to a shoot-out between Albon and Colapinto...
Hulkenberg lifts himself clear with a 1m46.893s.