F1 Chinese GP live commentary and updates - Sprint race
Follow updates for the sprint race in Shanghai at round two of the 2026 F1 season
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
But with that, we shall leave you with the sprint race report and be back for qualifying - see you then!
Verstappen holds the sprint race wins record with 13 - 10 ahead of Norris and Piastri in second on that list - but that was the first time he's finished the shortened contest outside of the points.
Verstappen to Sky Sports after finishing ninth: "I've not a lot of words at the moment. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Balance all over the place. Probably the highest degradation of everybody out there."
How the championship now looks:
- George Russell - 33 points
- Kimi Antonelli - 22 points
- Charles Leclerc - 22 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 18 points
- Lando Norris - 15 points
- Max Verstappen - 8 points
- Oliver Bearman - 7 points
- Arvid Lindblad - 4 points
- Oscar Piastri - 3 points
- Gabriel Bortoleto - 2 points
Norris: "Just not got the pace to fight the cars in front. They can get the tyres to work better and they have a much more stable car. P4 as good as we could achieve today."
This was the first of six sprint races this year: Miami (2 May), Canada (23 May), Britain (4 July), Netherlands (22 August) and Singapore (10 October) are the others.
Today's points scorers
Toto Wolff: "The Ferraris are really quick out of the box. I think probably they outstretched the tyres a bit, so without the safety car that would've been more difficult for them."
On top of the world
George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hamilton: "Mega job. Big thank you to the team for us to be in this position fighting with Mercedes at the front. Their pace on the straights is just a little too much at the moment."
Leclerc: "Was managing quite a bit but I'm pretty happy with the race. It's good to see our race pace is more similar to the Mercedes than our qualifying pace."
Russell in parc ferme: "I just spoke to Charles and this was pretty fun in the end. A lot of strategy and how we do the overtakes is not easy. Then got everything under control - very happy to get the win."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Lintao Zhang / LAT Images via Getty Images
Obviously not...2025 showed a points total can be reduced in an instant. But George is certainly looking head and shoulders above the rest!
We're only a grand prix and sprint race into the season, but Russell already leads the championship by 11 points.
The Mercedes driver is on 33 points, with Leclerc and Antonelli tied on 22. Season over?
Championship leader George Russell continues his perfect start to the season by winning the Chinese GP sprint race!
Ferrari completes the podium, while Norris and Antonelli round out the top five.
Lap 19/19
Final lap. Russell is seemingly chilling with a gap of 1s to Leclerc, whose team-mate Hamilton is 2.5s behind in the final podium spot.
Lap 18/19
Though Piastri has been told to give Antonelli fifth, having allegedly overtaken him before the line on the restart.
Lap 18/19
Mixed bag for McLaren. Hamilton has overtaken Norris for third, whereas Piastri had an effective restart moving up to fifth.
Lap 17/19
A bit of wheelspin out of the penultimate corner cost Leclerc, so Russell is already a second down the road and unchallenged in the lead.
Lap 17/19
And we're racing again!
Why would McLaren pit both cars? It's massively cost Piastri who has dropped to eighth, and there's not going to be much green flag running left...