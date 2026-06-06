F1 Monaco GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for updates from third practice at the Monaco Grand Prix
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That's it from us for FP3. Join as again for what promises to be a harum-scarum qualifying session in Monaco, with a Greek chorus of complaints about traffic no doubt.
Kick-off is 16:00 local.
P1 for Antonelli in FP3
Well! Another practice session comes to a ragged and inconsequential termination owing to a late stoppage. It's Kimi Antonelli in P1 with a 1m12.720s set before the red flag flew to cover the recovery of Bearman's broken Haas.
The interruption then denied us the opportunity to see what might have happened next, but it's very much looking as if Ferrari's progress has stalled somewhat and Mercedes has found something this morning. Antonelli's fastest lap wasn't even his theoretical best, since he left a couple of tenths on the table in the final sector.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Bit of sniping over the radio as Norris accuses Hamilton of deliberately blocking him at the end of the swimming pool section, while Hamilton – who must have psychic powers – gets on his radio to say Norris blundered and will probably accuse him of blocking. Hmmm...
Antonelli has left the pits but only to do a practice start after the chequered flag. Indeed, the timing screen is mostly yellow for the rest of the runners too - very few improvements across the board.
Verstappen did a 1m13.662s before that red flag. It doesn't look like he'll improve on this one - and indeed, there's a Williams in the run-off at Ste Devote! Looks like Albon.
Interestingly, Ferrari and McLaren waiting for the initial rush to subside before going out. Leclerc reports his brakes feel "horrendous".
Russell is out but Anotnelli isn't.
Colapinto, Perez and Bottas have the benefit of fresh softs after losing time to earlier mechanical inconveniences.
Session will restart at 13:26 local so not much time to get a lap in.
The FIA says the session will restart but "time to be advised".
The clock continues to tick - seven minutes remaining.
The race director has gone to take a look at the guardrail damage where Bearman smote it, hence the delay in restarting the session.
And we have a stoppage. Oliver Bearman has found the barrier at Massenet but reports over the radio that he's OK.
The Haas retains all four wheels but its rear wing is in absentia.
Ah yes, replay from Russell's onboard camera shows Bearman zipping by and then oversteering into the barrier. Easy to get sucked in there.
Lucky he didn't take any influencers out because that's a favourite spot for taking pictures through the horizontal slots in the armco.
Hamilton's car balance not looking great - the Ferrari's rear end is just a little too eager to change direction. Nevertheless he puts in a 1m13.051s, 0.331s off Antonelli.
Leclerc strings together a decent one - 1m13.047s – but it's still not quite enough to topple Antonelli.
Russell seems to have had a tormented journey towards a push lap, bailing out of two so far.
Hamilton now on a push lap, but sector one isn't purple despite being a PB for him.
Antonelli purple in the first two sectors of his first push lap - final sector isn't even his best and he still smashes his previous time. 1m12.720s.
What can Leclerc do? Nothing as it turns out. He set personal bests in his first two sectors but then had to back right off when he ran into a gaggle of traffic around the Rascasse.
Both Audis out as well. They've been stealthily placing themselves in the top 10 through this weekend.
After a brief lull, it's about to kick off again as the Mercs and Ferrari head back on track on new softs.
Piastri calls it a day with a best of 1m13.698s. Verstappen also back in the garage after a marginal improvement - 1m13.909s.
When Lawson comes in he'll need a change of underwear, because he had a huge moment at high speed in the swimming pool section when his VCARB went over a bump and took against it.
Just seven cars on track now after that rather breathless spurt of action. Piastri and Verstappen are the representatives of the frontrunning teams. Lawson, Sainz, Albon, Lindblad and Alonso are the others.
Colapinto in the garage after that moment at the hairpin - looks as if his rear wing smote the barrier during the spin.
Meanwhile Verstappen delivers a 1m13.969s, which is an improvement on his earlier lap but 0.832s off Antonelli.
Antonelli in a bit of a flap after being blocked by a dawdling Cadillac at the end of a push lap. He then goes purple in the first two sectors of his next lap before pulling into the pits. Calm down, son!
Brief yellow flag for Franco Colapinto at the hairpin. Looks like the car was still getting more power to the rear wheels as he tried to turn, and a half-spin was the result.
Verstappen returns to the track on the same set of softs he used previously.
Antonelli finds another couple of tenths with a 1m13.137s. Leclerc's riposte – 1m13.355s – gets him ahead of Russell but isn't quite enough to topple the championship leader.
Stroll also back out. He's run 12 laps but his best is over four seconds off Antonelli's pace.
Perez now leaving the pits after a long visit to investigate those brake troubles. He's only done four laps as yet.
Verstappen currently P9. He's in the pits and has only completed six laps in total so far.
Piastri has joined the track and he pops in a lap of 1m13.945, which slots him ahead of Hamilton in the order - but there's clearly plenty more improvement to come.
Antonelli goes P1 with a 1m13.374s, 0.109s faster than Russell's current best, which is now 1m13.483s.