P1 for Antonelli in FP3

Well! Another practice session comes to a ragged and inconsequential termination owing to a late stoppage. It's Kimi Antonelli in P1 with a 1m12.720s set before the red flag flew to cover the recovery of Bearman's broken Haas.

The interruption then denied us the opportunity to see what might have happened next, but it's very much looking as if Ferrari's progress has stalled somewhat and Mercedes has found something this morning. Antonelli's fastest lap wasn't even his theoretical best, since he left a couple of tenths on the table in the final sector.