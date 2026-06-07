THAT'S A WRAP FROM MONACO

Be sure to come back over the course of this evening as the various outstanding penalties are investigated. Most significantly, Isack Hadjar is being examined for an as-yet unspecified red flag infringement, which puts P3 under question.

P10 is also potentially waiting for Fernando Alonso if Sergio Perez is pinged for being out of place on the restart grid.

Join us again next week for live madness from Barcelona!