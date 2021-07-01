2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull claimed a dominant win on its home turf last time out, with Max Verstappen leading the field from pole position ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton declared after the race that Verstappen was "impossible to keep up with", with team boss Toto Wolff admitting that it was the first event in the V6 hybrid era where Mercedes "was simply lacking the pace" to fight for victory.

The German manufacturer has already elected to shift focus to the next set of regulations to be introduced in 2022, but will continue to bring aerodynamic and engine upgrades this year in its bid to close the gap to Red Bull.

As of now, Verstappen leads the championship by 18 points over Hamilton, while Red Bull holds a 36-point advantage in the constructors' standings.

2021 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 2nd July 2021

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 3rd July 2021

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 4th July 2021

Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix

For the second race at the Red Bull Ring, Pirelli is bringing C3, C4 and C5 tyres from its range. These tyres are a step softer than the allocation for last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix.

