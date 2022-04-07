Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP Special feature

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 returns to Melbourne this weekend after a long coronavirus-induced hiatus. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Albert Park Circuit has undergone a number of changes since F1 last held a grand prix in Melbourne in 2019, all of which are aimed at improving overtaking opportunities. Chiefly, the Turn 9/10 chicane has been removed to pave way for a fast, flat-out section, while several corners have been widened to allow more cars to run next to each other. In addition, the entire layout has been reprofiled ahead of this year’s race.

It is hoped that the changes made by the Australian Grand Prix Corporation will address some of the criticism the circuit has received over the years, especially in the wake of grand prix cars getting longer and heavier (and hence less nimble) for street venues. 

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

20:00

13:00

12:00

08:30

FP2

 06:00 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30

Qualifying

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 06:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US

Thursday 7th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 ET / 20:00 - 21:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 ET / 20:00 - 21:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
  • Race: 22:00 PT

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 01:00 ET

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 15:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 14:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 SAST / 06:00 - 07:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAST / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 SAST / 06:00 - 07:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAST / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:30 - 09:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Race: 10:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Australian Grand Prix

For Formula 1's return to the Albert Park, Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C5 tyres from its range. The C4 compound won't be in use.

