Albert Park Formula 1 modification works complete

The Albert Park venue in Melbourne is set to host Formula 1 in full for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 event was cut short by a positive COVID-19 case, and the 2021 running was called off altogether due to Australia's closed borders.

The break in racing has allowed the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to complete significant works to the Albert Park layout aimed at creating more overtaking opportunities.

Changes to the layout include Turn 9/10 being turned into a fast sweeping complex, while a number of other corners have been widened to increase apex speed.

Paired with the new-spec cars its expected the layout will be provide improved wheel-to-wheel racing.

The circuit, mostly made up of public roads around Albert Park lake, has also been resurfaced for the first time since first hosting Formula 1 back in 1996.

"Five seconds a lap quicker, but [with] the new-spec cars, closer racing," said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott when asked what to expect from the new layout.

"You can actually tail the car in front and expect to be able to overtake and be in a competitive position.

"The main location is Turn 11 at the south end of the lake near Ross Gregory Drive and Ross Gregory Oval. We expect that to be a major overtaking opportunity.

"The widening of five other turns, particularly the increase of speed at Turn 6 where they're going to go from about 90 km/h to 150 km/h, that really does set it up for speeds in excess of 330 k /h around Lakeside [Drive], pulling four and a half Gs.

"Making sure the racing is going to be as exciting as possible is the reason why Formula 1 has changed the specification of the cars for this season. And it's the reason why we've resurfaced the track for the first time in 25 years."

Albert Park is set to host the Australian Grand Prix on April 7-10.

Albert Park modifications Photo by: Australian Grand Prix Corporation

