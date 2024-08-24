All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Williams driver Alex Albon will start from the back of the Formula 1 race at Zandvoort after team fails scrutineering

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon has been thrown out of the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying results as the floor on his Williams was found not to be compliant with the FIA's legality checks.

The Anglo-Thai driver had enjoyed an impressive Saturday afternoon at Zandvoort, and had hurled his newly upgraded Williams into eighth in qualifying to beat Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly in Q3.

In their post-session scrutineering session, the FIA had found the Williams' floor had lain outside of the maximum bounding box permitted by the regulations and thus reported to the stewards.

Motorsport.com understands that when the floor was scanned by the FIA, it was found to be too wide - beyond the 1600mm width permissible by the regulations.

Williams had contended that its own measuring devices had shown that it was within the limits which the FIA did not dispute, but that its own scan had proven to be different.

The floor had been among the numerous upgraded parts that Williams had brought to the first race after the summer break; the team had also introduced new sidepods and engine cover bodywork in an effort to move up the championship order.

"The Stewards heard from the team representatives of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Scrutineer conducting the measurement of the car and the FIA Single Seater Director," read the stewards' report.

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

"The floor body of Car 23 was found to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.

"The team did not dispute the calibration of the FIA measuring system and the measurement of the car, but stated that their own measurements have produced different results.

"The Stewards determine that the result of the measurement conducted with the FIA system in Parc Ferme is the relevant one and the due process prescribed by the regulations has been followed.

"Therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement is applied."

Williams said: "We are incredibly disappointed with this outcome and will be carrying out a thorough investigation and will provide an update soon."

As a result, Albon will start from the back of the grid, and all drivers behind him will move up one position - Stroll will start from eighth in Sunday's race, with Gasly ninth and Carlos Sainz 10th.

Williams also submitted a request to the stewards to allow Logan Sargeant to start, as the American's heavy FP3 impact precluded him from participating in qualifying. This was granted, as Sargeant's times in the earlier practice sessions were deemed to be satisfactory - per Article 39.4 in the F1 sporting regulations.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP
Next article F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Does Norris have a chance of winning the 2024 F1 title?

Does Norris have a chance of winning the 2024 F1 title?

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Does Norris have a chance of winning the 2024 F1 title?
How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole

How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Alex Albon
More from
Alex Albon
Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal

Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams investigating why own scans said new F1 floor was legal
Albon seeing Williams’ long-term F1 progress despite current form

Albon seeing Williams’ long-term F1 progress despite current form

Formula 1
Albon seeing Williams’ long-term F1 progress despite current form
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  
Williams
More from
Williams
Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash

Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Sargeant destroys Williams F1 car in Dutch GP practice crash
Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline - Robson
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Latest news

Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

Indy IndyCar
Portland
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up
Power dominates Portland race to victory

Power dominates Portland race to victory

Indy IndyCar
Portland
Power dominates Portland race to victory
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland

Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland

Indy IndyCar
Portland
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes fade after opening lap crash in Portland
'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph

'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
'Fired' Burton cried the entire cool-down lap after Daytona triumph

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia