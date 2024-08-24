Verstappen says "nothing wrong" with Wolff's flirting

Max Verstappen has failed to put an end to speculation linking him with a switch to Mercedes - just 24 hours after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed how they were still having meetings over the summer, despite Verstappen's long-term deal at Red Bull that stretches to 2028.

Wolff is close friends with Verstappen's father Jos, and spoke gushingly about their relationship as he continued to pursue the world champion as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Verstappen was initially coy about the meeting when he was quizzed after qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix, initially saying "Which meeting?", before adding, "I don't remember."

However, when asked by Motorsport.com if it was time for Wolff to move and stop talking about him, Verstappen did not agree.

"No, I mean, everyone can say what they want," said Verstappen. "I get on very well with Toto. I think he's very open about what's happening within his team, right? Also I think with the driver line-up and stuff. So there's nothing wrong with that.

"And at the same time, also, I just focus on my job. There's a lot to do anyway. So, yeah, we just focus on that."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, who qualified in second place behind McLaren's Lando Norris, was also asked about the Brit's credentials to become a world championship-winning driver.

The two are close friends, although that relationship was tested when they collided earlier in the season at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen added: "Lando is very, very fast. I think that's what you need to be. And that's why he's also in Formula 1, and why he's performing at the level that he's at.

"And it will only get better with experience as well, right? I mean, of course, I've been fighting for championships probably a bit longer, so you're probably a bit more experienced with that. But at the end of the day, when the team is working well, the car is working well, you're driving well, then it just comes to you as well. So, yeah, I never doubted that anyway."

Meanwhile, Wolff was questioned about his slip of the tongue during the same interview where he spoke about the Verstappens as he appeared to confirm Andrea Kimi Antonelli's promotion to the F1 team for next season.

"That's why I don't want to talk about the 2026 driver lineup at that stage because I want to make it work with George and [hypothetically] Kimi," Wolff then said.

He clarified: "That was all strategy, you know. I said something that might be wrong. We are only announcing next week. So maybe there is a surprise!"

As for Russell's team-mate potentially being confirmed at the Italian Grand Prix next week, Wolff added: "You mean about the second driver? We are giving ourselves a little bit of time. I don't know whether it's days or weeks. It's going to arrive eventually. [But] that's a good place... That's a really good place. It's a nice circuit. I love the people there and then we will see whether we enjoy the moment."