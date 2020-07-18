Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset

shares
comments
Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 7:32 AM

Mercedes technical director James Allison believes his former team Ferrari is burdened by the pressure of its heritage, which manifests itself in bosses having a short-term mindset that ultimataly leads it ‘astray’.

Allison has enjoyed two spells at Ferrari, once during the ultra successful Michael Schumacher era, and then a second run from 2013 to 2016.

Since then he has helped Mercedes continue its run of championship successes, so is well placed to judge the strengths and weaknesses of both outfits.

With Ferrari currently on the back foot after a difficult start to the 2020 season, scrutiny has already been put on the management decisions being made at the team as it looks to recover.

For Allison, however, the one factor that is hard for Ferrari to break away from is the huge pressure that everyone at the team faces because it has the Italian nation behind it.

“Working at Ferrari is in many ways an unalloyed joy but the country is so pro the team, the brand is so strong, the history and heritage of Ferrari is so important that you do feel that you are part of something that is itself important and that is a real strength for that group,” explained Allison at the Hungaroring.

“But it’s also probably their biggest burden that they carry too because along with that affection and joy that the nation shares in Ferrari’s successes comes a great deal of pressure when things are going poorly. And that pressure is externally applied from the press in a much more intense way than any other F1 team.

“It is internally applied from just everyone who feels the duty to be living up to the great performances that the team has showed in the past and it is, I think, most powerfully internally expressed by a top down leadership style that at Ferrari is probably more exaggerated than in other teams.

“That tends to make the team make short term decisions and can lead it astray, instead of building fundamental strengths that will carry it from year to year.

“So it is a real mixture of these heady highs and base lows which have, at their root, the same origin which is the huge desire within the team and without, for the Ferrari brand to be fighting at the front of the field.”

Read Also:

Ferrari has faced a double whammy this year of its engine taking a hit in performance because of better checks over fuel flow and energy management, while the team’s move to a higher downforce car has resulted in a car that is too draggy.

It introduced a heavily revised package at the Styrian Grand Prix and is hoping it can make progress this weekend in Hungary.

Next article
Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Next article

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

Trending Today

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
40m

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"
Super GT / Super GT
26m

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2
MotoGP / MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Morbidelli heads Quartararo in FP2

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Hungarian GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP practice as it happened

Latest news

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
40m

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset
Formula 1 / Formula 1
52m

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

The prediction that should enthrall – and gall – Mercedes’ rivals Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The prediction that should enthrall – and gall – Mercedes’ rivals

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

40m
3
Formula 1

Ron Tauranac passes away aged 95

4
Supercars

Supercars news: Ross Stone to host Team 18 in Queensland

5
Super GT

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

26m

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary
Formula 1

FIA expects Renault to protest Racing Point again after Hungary

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset
Formula 1

Allison: Ferrari’s F1 heritage prompts short-term mindset

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

The prediction that should enthrall – and gall – Mercedes’ rivals
Formula 1

The prediction that should enthrall – and gall – Mercedes’ rivals

Bottas: Mercedes F1 contract talks “moving in right direction”
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes F1 contract talks “moving in right direction”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.