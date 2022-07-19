Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame" Next / Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1
Formula 1 News

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch

Fernando Alonso has urged Alpine not to wait too long before throwing all its resources towards its 2023 Formula 1 car.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch

While the Enstone-based squad has made impressive gains this year, and is locked in a tight fight with McLaren for fourth place in the constructors' championship, Alonso is mindful about its longer-term ambitions.

And as teams weigh up whether to continue committing resources to developing their current challengers, or focus more efforts to next year's cars, Alonso suggests it would be a mistake to throw too much at the current A522.

For he thinks that the way that a big squad like Mercedes has made such a rapid recovery shows how Alpine cannot afford to let any opportunity slip through its fingers for next year if it wants to target wins in the near future.

"I don't think it's going to be that easy for us," he said. "They [Mercedes] have a huge organisation and we knew that they will come back sooner or later.

"For us, it's more a medium/long-term programme when we try to improve as much as they did. So I think, for us, it's a matter of starting next year's car soon enough that we don't compromise the next project.

"The big teams, they can start next year's car and at the same time, in parallel, keep improving this year's car. For other teams, this is more of a challenge."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: FIA Pool

Alonso thinks Alpine has done a pretty good with its current car, as he suggested the only focus for immediate improvement is in lifting its slow corner performance.

"I think we feel a little bit down on some corners," he said. "I will say slow speed corners is not our strength at the moment.

"We saw in Baku, with a lot of slow speed corners, some cars were very strong. AlphaTauri finished P5, and Aston Martin was very strong as well. So at some tracks those kinds of teams could come alive again.

"[We need] a little bit of everything. I don't think that we have a weak point in the car that we need to solve, but there are areas to improve everywhere."

Alpine has been quite aggressive with its development push this season, and team principal Otmar Szafnauer suggests they will keep adding updates until the team hits it budget limit.

Asked how positive it was that the upgrade push was delivering improved results on track, Szafnauer said: "Very encouraging.

"We said at the beginning of this year that this is what this year is about. The learning curve in the tunnel is still really steep, so you've got to take advantage of that, and keep putting performance on the car. We will continue to do that until we run out of money." 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"
Previous article

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"
Next article

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France French GP
Formula 1

Why Williams wants nothing more than a boring F1 practice in France

Cost cap key to F1 2022's close racing, says Steiner
Formula 1

Cost cap key to F1 2022's close racing, says Steiner

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022
Formula 1

Alonso feels back at his best level in F1 2022

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso says "huge vibrations" forced extra pitstop in Austrian GP

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1
Formula 1

How Alpine plans to bring more women into F1

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes
Formula 1

Alpine traces causes of F1 recent reliability woes

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1

Lando Norris believes that his close friend George Russell has had to adapt to the pressures of driving for a leading Formula 1 team in 2022.

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso urges Alpine not to wait long on 2023 F1 car switch

Fernando Alonso has urged Alpine not to wait too long before throwing all its resources towards its 2023 Formula 1 car.

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Losing "favourite track" Spa from F1 would be "big shame"

World champion Max Verstappen says it would be a "big shame" to his lose "favourite track" Spa-Francorchamps from the 2023 Formula 1 calendar.

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
16 h
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.