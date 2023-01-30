Alonso's pushy trait a boost for me, says Stroll
Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll says Fernando Alonso's pushy nature will be a boost to both him and the squad this year.
Two-time world champion Alonso has earned a reputation during his lengthy career as being fiercely competitive and ruthless when it comes to achieving his goals on track.
But while there have been occasions when his tactics have caused internal political problems at teams, Stroll says he is relishing the arrival of someone who is so willing to push him to the limit.
"It's no fun when you're just kind of driving around with no one pushing you," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the impact of Alonso's arrival.
"I think what you want in a teammate is a guy that is at the top of his game. It means that when you get more out of it than him, you're really at the top of your game, and vice versa.
"When you're not getting the most out of it, it's not that you can just sit back and relax. You've got to try and work harder.
"I think that's what you want from the team at the end of the day, and also for them to know if you guys are pushing each other and always getting everything out of the car and the package."
Stroll said he did not know Alonso that well prior to his arrival at Aston Martin, but was relishing the experience of working alongside him.
"We've spent some time together, just chatting and stuff on drivers parades and all that," added Stroll. "He's a nice guy and he's a great driver, a big talent.
"It's always interesting and exciting when someone like him, or like Seb [Vettel], comes to the team and has different ideas, or drives in a different way, and maybe wants different things in the car.
"It's always interesting to hear what guys with that kind of experience have to say. In that sense, I'm definitely looking forward to having him in the team and working with him."
Vettel lessons
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Stroll spent two seasons racing alongside Vettel at Aston Martin, and said he had benefited from the experience.
"I think it's been great," said Stroll. "He's extremely experienced, and very talented. A four-time champion, so that says it all.
"It's really just been a lot of fun. I mean, he's been a competitor in the car, but I think he's really pushed me to understand different things, like how to approach the weekend, how to adapt my work ethic, and be a better racing driver.
"I definitely learned a lot from him in that regard, just watching how he does his things.
"He's definitely also just helped push the team forward and bring some ideas from his past experience at other top teams, like Ferrari and Red Bull.
"I think that that was huge. Plus, on top of all that stuff, he's just been just a cool guy outside of the car. And super nice. And that makes the seasons more pleasant."
